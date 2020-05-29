Steven Ewing loves cars, but takes the LA Metro

When you live in a big city, public transportation is the way to go.

1 of 6
Getty Images

The Los Angeles Metro is a series of bus and light-rail lines that move throughout the greater LA area.

2 of 6
Getty Images

As someone who's concerned about my carbon footprint, public transportation is a great option. 

3 of 6
Getty Images

I can get as far east as Azusa or as far west as the ocean without ever needing to use a car.

4 of 6
Getty Images

LA offers both above-ground and below-ground trains.

5 of 6
Getty Images

The Metro Red Line runs from downtown LA up through Hollywood.

6 of 6
Getty Images

The Metro Blue Line extends south and goes from downtown LA to Long Beach.

2021 Acura TLX is one svelte sedan, with or without the Type S badge

2021 Acura TLX is one svelte sedan, with or without the Type S badge

22 Photos
2021 Kia Seltos: A stylish little ute

2021 Kia Seltos: A stylish little ute

48 Photos
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup

6 Photos
Acura's Type S concept is the sexy shape of things to come

Acura's Type S concept is the sexy shape of things to come

32 Photos
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

31 Photos
Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Lego Technic kit looks super awesome

Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Lego Technic kit looks super awesome

17 Photos
Ford Edge gets sporty-looking ST-Line package

Ford Edge gets sporty-looking ST-Line package

4 Photos