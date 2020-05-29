When you live in a big city, public transportation is the way to go.
The Los Angeles Metro is a series of bus and light-rail lines that move throughout the greater LA area.
As someone who's concerned about my carbon footprint, public transportation is a great option.
I can get as far east as Azusa or as far west as the ocean without ever needing to use a car.
LA offers both above-ground and below-ground trains.
The Metro Red Line runs from downtown LA up through Hollywood.
The Metro Blue Line extends south and goes from downtown LA to Long Beach.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Steven Ewing loves cars, but takes the LA Metro
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.