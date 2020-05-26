Lordstown Motors Endurance EV pickup is nearly ready for primetime

LM released new renderings of the pickup and it looks closer to something ready for production.

1 of 7
Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors is almost ready to show its electric pickup off to the world.

2 of 7
Lordstown Motors

These updated renderings look like something far closer to production that previous sketches.

3 of 7
Lordstown Motors

It certainly doesn't look like any other truck.

4 of 7
Lordstown Motors

Sketches show something a little sleeker, but it still looks rather close to early sketches.

5 of 7
Lordstown Motors

The fascia has probably changed the most.

6 of 7
Lordstown Motors

The front clip is a lot sleeker here, and arguably better looking.

7 of 7
Lordstown Motors

We should see the pickup debut in late June.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup

6 Photos
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

31 Photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 convertible is a drop-top that'll make your heart stop

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 convertible is a drop-top that'll make your heart stop

27 Photos
Ford Edge gets sporty-looking ST-Line package

Ford Edge gets sporty-looking ST-Line package

4 Photos
Acura's Type S concept is the sexy shape of things to come

Acura's Type S concept is the sexy shape of things to come

32 Photos
2021 Kia Seltos: A stylish little ute

2021 Kia Seltos: A stylish little ute

48 Photos
2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 is a higher-tech hybrid with plenty of power

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 is a higher-tech hybrid with plenty of power

37 Photos