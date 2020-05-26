LM released new renderings of the pickup and it looks closer to something ready for production.
Lordstown Motors is almost ready to show its electric pickup off to the world.
These updated renderings look like something far closer to production that previous sketches.
It certainly doesn't look like any other truck.
Sketches show something a little sleeker, but it still looks rather close to early sketches.
The fascia has probably changed the most.
The front clip is a lot sleeker here, and arguably better looking.
We should see the pickup debut in late June.
Discuss: Lordstown Motors Endurance EV pickup is nearly ready for primetime
