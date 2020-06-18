Our long-term Honda Passport goes to Moab

Once the campgrounds in Moab, Utah opened up, I hightailed it out there for a bit of adventure.

1 of 19
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Campgrounds in Moab, Utah reopened in early June and I was lucky enough to snag a reservation in Canyonlands National Park. 

Read the article
2 of 19
Lyn Woodward

The rangers required a two-speed transfer case for the route to my campground, so I had to satisfy myself with an off-road loop around the ranger station.

Read the article
3 of 19
Lyn Woodward

The Passport has an approach angle of 21.4 degrees, a departure angle of 27.6 degrees and a breakover angle of 17.3 degrees. That's way more than the other soft-roaders in the class.

Read the article
4 of 19
Emme Hall/Roadshow

It can park on a hill like a boss, too.

Read the article
5 of 19
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Passport handled 40 miles of washboard road and an equal amount of muddy, slick road with no problems.

Read the article
6 of 19
Honda

My colleague Jon Wong drove the Passport in the dirt last year and had a great time.

Read the article
7 of 19
Honda

The Passport has 8.1 inches of ground clearance. That's not as much as the dirt-worth Jeep Grand Cherokee or Toyota 4Runner, but it's an acceptable amount for a family crossover.

Read the article
8 of 19
Emme Hall/Roadshow

While the Passport doesn't have a low range, its all-wheel-drive system can send 70% of the engine's torque to the rear axle, and put all of that power to the wheel with the most traction.

Read the article
9 of 19
Lyn Woodward

The Passport is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 with 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
10 of 19
Lyn Woodward

We'll miss our long-term Honda Passport, nicknamed Swamp Thing for its excellent green metallic paint. 

Read the article
11 of 19
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of this adventure-ready crossover.

Read the article
12 of 19
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
13 of 19
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
14 of 19
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
15 of 19
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
16 of 19
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
17 of 19
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
18 of 19
Honda
Read the article
19 of 19
Honda
Read the article
Hertz bankruptcy triggers bargain-priced selldown of used-car stocks

Hertz bankruptcy triggers bargain-priced selldown of used-car stocks

10 Photos
2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

6 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
2021 Lexus IS has deceptively good looks

2021 Lexus IS has deceptively good looks

25 Photos
2021 Nissan Rogue is a roguishly handsome compact SUV

2021 Nissan Rogue is a roguishly handsome compact SUV

40 Photos
2020 Chevy C8 Corvette chasing the sun in Accelerate Yellow

2020 Chevy C8 Corvette chasing the sun in Accelerate Yellow

42 Photos
2021 BMW 4 Series puts a bold face forward

2021 BMW 4 Series puts a bold face forward

74 Photos