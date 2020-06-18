Our long-term Honda Passport goes to Moab

Once the campgrounds in Moab, Utah opened up, I hightailed it out there for a bit of adventure.
Campgrounds in Moab, Utah reopened in early June and I was lucky enough to snag a reservation in Canyonlands National Park.
The rangers required a two-speed transfer case for the route to my campground, so I had to satisfy myself with an off-road loop around the ranger station.
The Passport has an approach angle of 21.4 degrees, a departure angle of 27.6 degrees and a breakover angle of 17.3 degrees. That's way more than the other soft-roaders in the class.
It can park on a hill like a boss, too.
The Passport handled 40 miles of washboard road and an equal amount of muddy, slick road with no problems.
My colleague Jon Wong drove the Passport in the dirt last year and had a great time.
The Passport has 8.1 inches of ground clearance. That's not as much as the dirt-worth Jeep Grand Cherokee or Toyota 4Runner, but it's an acceptable amount for a family crossover.
While the Passport doesn't have a low range, its all-wheel-drive system can send 70% of the engine's torque to the rear axle, and put all of that power to the wheel with the most traction.
The Passport is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 with 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.
We'll miss our long-term Honda Passport, nicknamed Swamp Thing for its excellent green metallic paint.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this adventure-ready crossover.
