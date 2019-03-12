Meet Roadshow's long-term 2019 Volvo XC40

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
We'll be spending a full year with this 2019 Volvo XC40.
We ordered the base Momentum trim, but with the top T5 powertrain.
The XC40 comes standard with LED headlights with Volvo's usual "Thor's Hammer" light signature.
Our Momentum trim has the upgraded, 19-inch wheels.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine, with 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
Front-wheel drive is standard, but our XC40 has all-wheel drive.
These LED taillights look great.
The XC40 is Volvo's smallest crossover.
As tested, our 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum costs $42,590, including $995 for destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of our long-term Volvo XC40.