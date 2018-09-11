Plug in to Roadshow's new long-term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is Roadshow's next long-term vehicle: a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
Whereas the standard Pacifica makes do with a 3.6-liter V6 and a 9-speed automatic, the Pacifica Hybrid ties an Atkinson-cycle V6 to an electric motor and a 16kWh battery.
All that good stuff heads to the front wheels through a trick transmission that operates like a CVT.
The battery hides under the floor, which is where Chrysler's excellent Stow-N-Go seating system usually conceals the second-row seats -- that means the second-row captain's chairs can no longer disappear into the floor.
Clad in Velvet Red Pearl paint with white leather inside, our plug-in minivan is a pretty expensive proposition at $44,785 before destination and taxes.
How will it fare over the next year? We're not sure, but we have high hopes.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of our latest long-term vehicle!