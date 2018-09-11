Plug in to Roadshow's new long-term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • Long-Term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

This is Roadshow's next long-term vehicle: a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 74

Whereas the standard Pacifica makes do with a 3.6-liter V6 and a 9-speed automatic, the Pacifica Hybrid ties an Atkinson-cycle V6 to an electric motor and a 16kWh battery.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 74

All that good stuff heads to the front wheels through a trick transmission that operates like a CVT.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 74

The battery hides under the floor, which is where Chrysler's excellent Stow-N-Go seating system usually conceals the second-row seats -- that means the second-row captain's chairs can no longer disappear into the floor.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 74

Clad in Velvet Red Pearl paint with white leather inside, our plug-in minivan is a pretty expensive proposition at $44,785 before destination and taxes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 74

How will it fare over the next year? We're not sure, but we have high hopes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 74

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of our latest long-term vehicle!

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
40
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
42
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
43
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
44
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
45
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
46
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
47
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
48
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
49
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
50
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
51
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
52
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
53
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
54
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
55
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
56
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
57
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
58
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
59
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
60
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
61
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
62
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
63
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
64
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
65
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
66
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
67
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
68
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
69
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
70
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
71
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
72
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
73
of 74

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
74
of 74
Now Reading

Plug in to Roadshow's new long-term Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Up Next

Chrysler saw a minivan and wanted to paint it black

Latest Stories

Introducing Roadshow's long-term 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Introducing Roadshow's long-term 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

by
2018 Lexus RX 350L: Cramped third-row quarters
3:54

2018 Lexus RX 350L: Cramped third-row quarters

by
Checking the tech in the 2018 Lexus RX 350L
1:48

Checking the tech in the 2018 Lexus RX 350L

by
Audi will make paying tolls simpler with its Integrated Toll Module

Audi will make paying tolls simpler with its Integrated Toll Module

by
Tesla Model S key fobs were vulnerable to a low-tech hack

Tesla Model S key fobs were vulnerable to a low-tech hack

by
Ducati's midsize Scrambler Icon gets a major update

Ducati's midsize Scrambler Icon gets a major update

by