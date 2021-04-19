Lincoln Zephyr Reflection foreshadows a gorgeous sedan

It'll only be for China and that sucks.
This is the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept and wow it's great.
The car's interior debuts a "coast-to-coast" infotainment screen look.
This sedan previews a production car coming exclusively to China.
The US doesn't dig sedans much anymore, so it's not for Americans. Boo.
We'll see the production car later this year.
