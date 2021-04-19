Lincoln Zephyr Reflection foreshadows a gorgeous sedan

It'll only be for China and that sucks.

Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept
1 of 5
Lincoln

This is the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept and wow it's great.

Read the article
Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept
2 of 5
Lincoln

The car's interior debuts a "coast-to-coast" infotainment screen look.

Read the article
Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept
3 of 5
Lincoln

This sedan previews a production car coming exclusively to China.

Read the article
Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept
4 of 5
Lincoln

The US doesn't dig sedans much anymore, so it's not for Americans. Boo.

Read the article
Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept
5 of 5
Lincoln

We'll see the production car later this year.

Read the article
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

54 Photos
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

62 Photos
2022 VW Taos is a budget-friendly, good-looking crossover

2022 VW Taos is a budget-friendly, good-looking crossover

25 Photos
Audi A6 E-Tron concept has LED projectors all around

Audi A6 E-Tron concept has LED projectors all around

13 Photos
2022 Lexus ES gets a new interior, updated face and better safety tech

2022 Lexus ES gets a new interior, updated face and better safety tech

52 Photos
Genesis Electrified G80 EV looks mighty classy

Genesis Electrified G80 EV looks mighty classy

10 Photos
Lincoln Zephyr Reflection foreshadows a gorgeous sedan

Lincoln Zephyr Reflection foreshadows a gorgeous sedan

5 Photos