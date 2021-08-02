/>
Lincoln Aviator Shinola concept amplifies Detroit-style luxury

A watch, bicycle and duffle bag from Shinola inspired this luxury SUV.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
The Lincoln Aviator Shinola concept is like a new "imported from Detroit."

It combines Shinola's eye for modern luxury and Lincoln's craftsmanship.

The interior is really where the Shinola vibes come through.

Shinola leather and cream accents help re-create a watch strap.

Lots of copper accents help present a rose gold look.

Put your Shinola bag in your Shinola Lincoln!

It's called fashion, look it up.

Lincoln didn't say it has plans to put this sort of package into production.

It could get more feedback when the SUV takes on the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California later this month.

