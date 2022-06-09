Lightyear 0 EV Has Solar Panels and Recycled Carbon-Fiber Body Parts

Lightyear's solar-powered EV is finally ready for production.
It is now called the Lightyear 0.
Lightyear says it is the most aerodynamic production car.
It has 5 square meters of solar panels.
The 0 can go 44 miles on solar power alone.
It has a max range of 388 miles and can be fully charged in about an hour.
The interior features rattan wood trim and other recycled materials.
The 0 will cost around $266,000 when it goes into production this fall.
Only 926 will be built, and it won't come to the US.
