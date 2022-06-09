X

Lightyear 0 EV Has Solar Panels and Recycled Carbon-Fiber Body Parts

This Dutch sedan can do 44 miles on solar power alone.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

1 of 14 Lightyear

Lightyear's solar-powered EV is finally ready for production.

2 of 14 Lightyear

It is now called the Lightyear 0.

3 of 14 Lightyear

Lightyear says it is the most aerodynamic production car.

4 of 14 Lightyear

It has 5 square meters of solar panels.

5 of 14 Lightyear

The 0 can go 44 miles on solar power alone.

6 of 14 Lightyear

It has a max range of 388 miles and can be fully charged in about an hour.

7 of 14 Lightyear

The interior features rattan wood trim and other recycled materials.

8 of 14 Lightyear

The 0 will cost around $266,000 when it goes into production this fall.

9 of 14 Lightyear

Only 926 will be built, and it won't come to the US.

10 of 14 Lightyear

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Lightyear 0.

11 of 14 Lightyear
12 of 14 Lightyear
13 of 14 Lightyear
14 of 14 Lightyear

