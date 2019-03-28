Lightning Motorcycles' Strike is getting us all charged up

  • 6-front-right
Lightning Motorcycles Strike

The Lightning Strike represents the company's first foray into mass-produced motorcycles.

The Strike is available with three different battery packs and ranges in price from just under $13,000 to just under $20,000.

Depending on which version you choose, you can have either 90 or 120 electric horsepower available with a twist of your wrist.

Lightning's Strike electric motorcycle packs 180 pound-feet of torque into a slightly more relaxed sportbike-like chassis.

Top-tier Carbon Strike versions get Brembo brakes and Öhlins suspenders.

Styling for the Strike skews more sport bike than anything, but that just means it should be ideal for straightening out your favorite twisty road.

Buyers who opt for the most expensive version can expect to take delivery sometime in July.

The Lightning Strike's motor shares a number of design features with the 200-horsepower unit that drives the LS-218 superbike.

