Lexus UX 300e is brand's first EV, but not for US

Lexus is ready to enter the electric life with its first battery-electric car, the UX 300e.
The vehicle, based on a regular UX crossover we know well, ditches the engine for a totally electric powertrain.
Lexus said will deliver 250 miles on the outdated and generous NEDC (New European Driving Cycles) standards.
Expect a real-world mileage to come in lower.
The interior is largely the same as a regular UX, save for the shifter position.
A digital app will help owners see all the necessary stats about their UX 300e.
Look for charging rates up to 50 kW on a DC fast charger.
The battery sits underneath the floor for better packaging.
The lithium-ion unit delivers juice to a single electric motor at the front to make 201 horsepower.
