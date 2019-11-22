Lexus UX 300e is brand's first EV, but not for US

  • Lexus UX 300e
Lexus is ready to enter the electric life with its first battery-electric car, the UX 300e.

The vehicle, based on a regular UX crossover we know well, ditches the engine for a totally electric powertrain.

Lexus said will deliver 250 miles on the outdated and generous NEDC (New European Driving Cycles) standards.

Expect a real-world mileage to come in lower.

The interior is largely the same as a regular UX, save for the shifter position.

A digital app will help owners see all the necessary stats about their UX 300e.

Look for charging rates up to 50 kW on a DC fast charger.

The battery sits underneath the floor for better packaging.

The lithium-ion unit delivers juice to a single electric motor at the front to make 201 horsepower.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Lexus UX 300e!

