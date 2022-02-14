Lexus Shows Off Renders of a Sporty Battery-Electric Vehicle Concept

Look out, Supra, this thing looks truly wild.
Lexus' BEV concepts are bold-looking.
The images show off a new, highly stylized electric future for the brand.
The BEV Sedan concept throws strong Porsche Panamera vibes.
The BEV Sport is staggeringly pretty.
It takes inspiration from the LFA and LC models of the past.
Lexus claims it could have a range in excess of 400 miles with solid state battery tech.
The BEV SUV concept gives off strong LX impressions.
The SUV is arguably the least successful of the three BEV concepts.
But it's still striking and we wouldn't mind seeing it enter production.
The Lexus RZ is the least futuristic and therefore the most likely to enter production with minimal changes.
See more of Lexus' BEV concepts.
Last pic of Lexus' BEV concepts.