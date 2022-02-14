/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Lexus Shows Off Renders of a Sporty Battery-Electric Vehicle Concept

Look out, Supra, this thing looks truly wild.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

bev-sedan-front-16x9
1 of 12 Lexus

Lexus' BEV concepts are bold-looking.

bev-sedan-rear-16x9
2 of 12 Lexus

The images show off a new, highly stylized electric future for the brand.

bev-sedan-side-16x9
3 of 12 Lexus

The BEV Sedan concept throws strong Porsche Panamera vibes.

bev-sport-front-16x9
4 of 12 Lexus

The BEV Sport is staggeringly pretty.

bev-sport-rear-16x9
5 of 12 Lexus

It takes inspiration from the LFA and LC models of the past.

bev-sport-side-16x9
6 of 12 Lexus

Lexus claims it could have a range in excess of 400 miles with solid state battery tech.

bev-suv-front-16x9
7 of 12 Lexus

The BEV SUV concept gives off strong LX impressions.

bev-suv-rear-16x9
8 of 12 Lexus

The SUV is arguably the least successful of the three BEV concepts.

bev-suv-side-16x9
9 of 12 Lexus

But it's still striking and we wouldn't mind seeing it enter production.

rz-front-16x9
10 of 12 Lexus

The Lexus RZ is the least futuristic and therefore the most likely to enter production with minimal changes.

rz-rear-16x9
11 of 12 Lexus

See more of Lexus' BEV concepts.  

rz-side-16x9
12 of 12 Lexus

Last pic of Lexus' BEV concepts.    

