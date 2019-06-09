Learning the line at the Lexus Performance Driving School

By make and model
If you want to get the most out of your ride, it's a good idea to get some professional instruction.
The Lexus Performance Driving School is a great introduction to car control and finding that racing line.
The one-day class takes place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, home of the infamous Corkscrew turn.
You'll be driving the company's V8 sports cars, the GS F, RC F and LC 500.
Expect to get the rear end a little squirrely on the skid pad.
An autocross course shows you what happens at the car's handling limits.
On this section the goal is to drive as fast as possible through a course marked with cones -- without hitting any.
It may look easy but trust me, it's like lighting your hair on fire and jumping down an elevator shaft. Everything happens very, very fast.
Of course, there is plenty of time spent on the race track itself. Keep scrolling for more photos from the Lexus Performance Driving School.