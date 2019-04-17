Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Lexus this week introduced the new LM at the Shanghai Motor Show.
The LM is about as wildly styled as a minivan can be.
The traditional Lexus window flourish is smack dab between the front door and the sliding door, and the whole side of the thing carries some intricate sculpting.
It's meant for executive transport, as opposed to minivans in the US, which are largely built to spend their days in Target parking lots.
Out back, there's a positively massive set of taillights that cover the width of the car.
Up front, there's a grille so large it can probably fit another Lexus inside it.
The interior gets even crazier.
Two configurations are available -- there's a seven-seat configuration spread across three rows of seats, but the real gem is the two-seat executive configuration.
The entire rear of the van is dedicated to two damned opulent reclining seats, with a center console between them that allows the passenger to manipulate the climate control, seat controls and infotainment.
There's a massive screen on the partition between the first row and the rear.
If someone really needs privacy, the little glass bit above the screen can shift from transparent to opaque.
Kinda makes you wish you were an executive in a country where this is sold, doesn't it?