Lexus LF-FC hints at a curvy new LS model (pictures)

TOKYO -- Lexus' current flagship sedan, the LS, is showing its age. The LF-FC concept looks like a pretty strong hint at what the next generation may bring.
LED headlights are pretty much a given in this class of vehicle, especially if Lexus launches the production model next year.
The large spindle grille remains a key design element, despite the fact that the LF-FC is supposed to use a hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain.
Measuring almost 17-and-a-half feet in length, the LF-FC has a regal appearance, and plenty of room for passengers.
Lexus specifies a fuel cell system sending electricity to a center rear motor and two in-wheel motors up front, giving the LF-FC all-wheel-drive.
With fuel cell power, the LF-FC's only emission would be water.
Lexus notes the LF-FC would have gesture-controlled electronics in the dashboard, and a hologram on the console to guide passengers as to which gestures they can use.
The point of a flagship sedan, of course, is passenger comfort. These seats look very inviting.
The LF-FC's rear seats are designed for business-class comfort.