Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept gets real weird with it

Lexus introduced the LF-1 Limitless concept at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
Lexus claims the LF-1 Limitless "introduces a new genre" of luxury vehicle, the flagship crossover.
To that end, the Limitless concept packs a variety of impressive tech and some handsome character lines.
Its shape is similar to Lexus' best-selling SUV, the RX, borrowing a good bit of design language from it.
Thankfully, that wacky "floating" C-pillar design is not included.
Inside, things stay futuristic with some wild angles on just about every surface.
As you might expect, there are screens for just about every passenger in the vehicle.
The wood door trim has miniature perforations to allow LEDs to shine through.
There's a touchpad for the infotainment system embedded into the leather center console.
The mirrors are cameras, beaming side views of the concept to two screens flanking the gauge cluster.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of Lexus' most daring vehicle in some time.