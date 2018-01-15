Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept gets real weird with it

Photos
Lexus introduced the LF-1 Limitless concept at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Lexus claims the LF-1 Limitless "introduces a new genre" of luxury vehicle, the flagship crossover.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

To that end, the Limitless concept packs a variety of impressive tech and some handsome character lines.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Its shape is similar to Lexus' best-selling SUV, the RX, borrowing a good bit of design language from it.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Thankfully, that wacky "floating" C-pillar design is not included.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Inside, things stay futuristic with some wild angles on just about every surface.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

As you might expect, there are screens for just about every passenger in the vehicle.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

The wood door trim has miniature perforations to allow LEDs to shine through.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

There's a touchpad for the infotainment system embedded into the leather center console.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

The mirrors are cameras, beaming side views of the concept to two screens flanking the gauge cluster.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of Lexus' most daring vehicle in some time.

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Lexus
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More
