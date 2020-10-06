Lexus J201 concept looks ready for the wild

The latest concept from Lexus takes an LX 570, adds a supercharger and a whole lot of kit.

Lexus J201 concept
This is Lexus' J201 concept. It's based on the already off-road-ready LX 570.

Lexus J201 concept
To make the J201, Lexus took an LX, added some cool off-road gear and is entering it in this year's Rebelle Rally.

Lexus J201 concept
The 5.7-liter V8 is augmented by a Magnuson supercharger, pushing the output to 550 horsepower and an equal amount of torque.

Lexus J201 concept
Suspension upgrades are courtesy of Icon Vehicle Dynamics.

Lexus J201 concept
An air suspension can give the front of the J201 an extra lift of 4.8 inches for increased ground clearance.

Lexus J201 concept
A steel from bumper has an integrated winch and light bar.

Lexus J201 concept
Inside there is a nifty drawer system, complete with integrated bowls for your dog.

Lexus J201 concept
Rock rails and skid plates protect the fuel tank and the transfer case.

Lexus J201 concept
Oh, and there's a set of luggage, too.

Lexus J201 concept
Lexus says the J201 is just a concept for right now. Keep scrolling for more photos.

Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
Lexus J201 concept
