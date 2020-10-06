The latest concept from Lexus takes an LX 570, adds a supercharger and a whole lot of kit.
This is Lexus' J201 concept. It's based on the already off-road-ready LX 570.
To make the J201, Lexus took an LX, added some cool off-road gear and is entering it in this year's Rebelle Rally.
The 5.7-liter V8 is augmented by a Magnuson supercharger, pushing the output to 550 horsepower and an equal amount of torque.
Suspension upgrades are courtesy of Icon Vehicle Dynamics.
An air suspension can give the front of the J201 an extra lift of 4.8 inches for increased ground clearance.
A steel from bumper has an integrated winch and light bar.
Inside there is a nifty drawer system, complete with integrated bowls for your dog.
Rock rails and skid plates protect the fuel tank and the transfer case.
Oh, and there's a set of luggage, too.
Lexus says the J201 is just a concept for right now. Keep scrolling for more photos.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Lexus J201 concept looks ready for the wild
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.