Lexus' GX-based GXOR concept is pure adventure porn

  • 2019-gxor-concept-12
  • 2019-gxor-concept-01
  • 2019-gxor-concept-02
  • 2019-gxor-concept-03
  • 2019-gxor-concept-05
  • 2019-gxor-concept-06
  • 2019-gxor-concept-08
  • 2019-gxor-concept-09
  • 2019-gxor-concept-10
  • 2019-gxor-concept-14
  • 2019-gxor-concept-15
  • 2019-gxor-concept-17
  • 2019-gxor-concept-20
  • 2019-gxor-concept-21
  • 2019-gxor-concept-22
  • 2019-gxor-concept-23
  • 2019-gxor-concept-24
  • 2019-gxor-concept-26
  • 2019-gxor-concept-27
  • 2019-gxor-concept-28

The Lexus GX Off-Road concept is based on the 2019 Lexus GX460 SUV.

Caption:Photo:Lexus
1
of 20

Elsewhere in the world, this platform is sold as a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
2
of 20

The Land Cruiser Prado is the slightly smaller, more affordable cousin to the full-size continent crawling Land Cruiser.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
3
of 20

This GX has been fitted with a huge array of off-road accessories like a hidden winch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
4
of 20

The end goal is to take something already capable and make it epic off-road.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
5
of 20

The GXOR also includes features like a 160-watt solar system, a snorkel, a refrigerator and more.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
6
of 20

Despite all its off-road prowess, the GXOR is still a Lexus and that means its super reliable and extra comfy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
7
of 20

The degree to which the GXOR concept makes us want to drain our bank account, abandon everything and hit the trail in a decked out SUV is massive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
8
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
9
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
10
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
11
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
12
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
13
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
14
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
15
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
16
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
17
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
18
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
19
of 20

Published:Photo:Lexus
20
of 20
Now Reading

Lexus' GX-based GXOR concept is pure adventure porn

Up Next

Hands on with widescreen Android Auto in the 2020 Lexus RX

Latest Stories

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: C8 means mid-engined reinvention

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: C8 means mid-engined reinvention

by
Chevy Corvette history from 1953 to today's new mid-engined C8

Chevy Corvette history from 1953 to today's new mid-engined C8

by
2020 Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray vs. C7, Ford GT and Porsche 911

2020 Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray vs. C7, Ford GT and Porsche 911

by
The mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette will cost less than $60,000

The mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette will cost less than $60,000

by
2020 Chevy C8 Corvette: 11 key facts about the mid-engine Stingray

2020 Chevy C8 Corvette: 11 key facts about the mid-engine Stingray

by