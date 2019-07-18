Lexus' GX-based GXOR concept is pure adventure porn

By make and model
The Lexus GX Off-Road concept is based on the 2019 Lexus GX460 SUV.
Elsewhere in the world, this platform is sold as a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
The Land Cruiser Prado is the slightly smaller, more affordable cousin to the full-size continent crawling Land Cruiser.
This GX has been fitted with a huge array of off-road accessories like a hidden winch.
The end goal is to take something already capable and make it epic off-road.
The GXOR also includes features like a 160-watt solar system, a snorkel, a refrigerator and more.
Despite all its off-road prowess, the GXOR is still a Lexus and that means its super reliable and extra comfy.
The degree to which the GXOR concept makes us want to drain our bank account, abandon everything and hit the trail in a decked out SUV is massive.