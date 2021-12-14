/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Lexus Electrified: Brand previews its EV future with range-topping supercar

The car is supposed to take cues from the LFA supercar's "secret sauce."

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
Lexus Electrified Sport
1 of 9 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Lexus' electric future looks bright. This is a future electric halo car -- designed to draw attention and burnish the brand -- inspired by the LFA supercar.

Lexus EV lineup
2 of 9 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

The brand revealed its upcoming all-electric portfolio with new concept cars.

Lexus Electrified sedan
3 of 9 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Lexus has a new electric sedan coming.

Lexus RZ
4 of 9 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

This is our best look at the new RZ SUV, based on the Toyota BZ4X.

Lexus Electrified SUV
5 of 9 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Of course there will be a large electric SUV.

Lexus Electrified SUV
6 of 9 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Lexus aspires to only sell EVs in the US by 2030.

Lexus Electrified Sport concept
7 of 9 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

The cars you see here will be part of a 30-strong EV lineup from Toyota and Lexus.

Lexus Electrified Sedan
8 of 9 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Really digging this sedan.

Lexus RZ
9 of 9 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Toyota and Lexus will definitely keep busy this decade.

The best games on Nintendo Switch

The best games on Nintendo Switch

Toyota Compact Cruiser and Pickup EV concepts promise a brawny electric future

Toyota Compact Cruiser and Pickup EV concepts promise a brawny electric future

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

Toyota reveals bushel of future EVs, including sports car and FJ Cruiser reboot

Toyota reveals bushel of future EVs, including sports car and FJ Cruiser reboot

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

The 51 best VR games

The 51 best VR games

