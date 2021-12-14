Lexus Electrified: Brand previews its EV future with range-topping supercar

The car is supposed to take cues from the LFA supercar's "secret sauce."
Lexus' electric future looks bright. This is a future electric halo car -- designed to draw attention and burnish the brand -- inspired by the LFA supercar.
The brand revealed its upcoming all-electric portfolio with new concept cars.
Lexus has a new electric sedan coming.
This is our best look at the new RZ SUV, based on the Toyota BZ4X.
Of course there will be a large electric SUV.
Lexus aspires to only sell EVs in the US by 2030.
The cars you see here will be part of a 30-strong EV lineup from Toyota and Lexus.
Really digging this sedan.
Toyota and Lexus will definitely keep busy this decade.