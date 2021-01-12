This super-limited-edition LC will sit at the top of the coupe's trim range.
The 2021 version of the LC 500 Inspiration Series is another great looking coupe.
The 2021 color is called Obsidian and its subtle, but works with the aggressive styling of the LC 500.
21-inch wheels are standard.
Also standard are a limited-slip differential and a stiffer rear suspension.
Inside, things are similarly dark to the exterior.
But the design touches and quality materials we expect from Lexus remain.
The Inspiration Series also benefits from a air racing-inspired wing and a carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic roof.
The sonorous 5.0-liter V8 returns, as does the 10-speed automatic transmission.
The LC 500 Inspiration Series is being offered in a limited edition of 100 units.
It's due to hit dealers later this winter.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Lexus debuts its 2021 LC 500 Inspiration Series in beautiful Obsidian black
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.