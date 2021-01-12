Lexus debuts its 2021 LC 500 Inspiration Series in beautiful Obsidian black

This super-limited-edition LC will sit at the top of the coupe's trim range.

2021 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series
Lexus

2021 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

The 2021 version of the LC 500 Inspiration Series is another great looking coupe.

2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-002-scaled
Lexus

The 2021 color is called Obsidian and its subtle, but works with the aggressive styling of the LC 500.

2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-003-scaled
Lexus

21-inch wheels are standard.

2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-004-scaled
Lexus

Also standard are a limited-slip differential and a stiffer rear suspension.

2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-005
Lexus

Inside, things are similarly dark to the exterior.

2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-006
Lexus

But the design touches and quality materials we expect from Lexus remain.

2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-007
Lexus

The Inspiration Series also benefits from a air racing-inspired wing and a carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic roof.

2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-008
Lexus

The sonorous 5.0-liter V8 returns, as does the 10-speed automatic transmission.

2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-009
Lexus

The LC 500 Inspiration Series is being offered in a limited edition of 100 units.

2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-010
Lexus

It's due to hit dealers later this winter.

2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-011
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-012
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-013
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-014
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-015-scaled
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-016
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-017
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-018
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-019
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-020
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-021
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-022
Lexus
2021-lexus-lc-500-inspiration-series-023
Lexus
