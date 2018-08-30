Lego's life-size Bugatti Chiron scoots silently at 18 mph

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Your eyes are not deceiving you.
This is a 1:1-scale Bugatti Chiron built from Lego's standard pieces with a few special bits in there to ensure functionality.
Lego's team took over 13,000 work hours to put the car's 1-million-plus pieces into place.
The result is a car that actually drove under its own power. Imagine the price tag on that one.
In total, the full-size Lego Chiron relies on 339 different kinds of Lego pieces, connected entirely by traditional Lego methods.
Some of Lego's more advanced offerings rely on pneumatics to move various parts, and the life-size Lego Bugatti Chiron is no exception.
The rear spoiler is pneumatically powered, moving out and tilting thanks to four extra-large Lego motors powering two compressors comprised of four Lego Technic pneumatic pumps each.
While much of the full-size Chiron is permanently fixed in place, some pieces can be removed.
The interior has seating for both a driver and passenger.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Lego's craziest build yet.