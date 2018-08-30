Watch Lego build its life-size Bugatti Chiron

  • Lego Bugatti Chiron Making Of
In total, the full-size Lego Chiron relies on 339 different kinds of Lego pieces, connected entirely by traditional Lego methods, meaning no glue was used.    

Some pieces are custom, only because Lego didn't produce the right kinds of pieces in the right colors for this project.    

Lego started with a steel frame, which it deemed necessary based on the estimated final weight of the product.     

The steel frame connects to axles and parts that help affix Bugatti's wheels to the real Chiron.     

The brake system is borrowed from a go-kart, and the power steering system comes from an all-terrain vehicle.   

There's also a steel roll cage for added safety, and the chassis has four real lift points that can be used to put the car in the air.     

On top of that frame, Lego used a variety of Technic frame pieces to create an inner structure that could support all the exterior body panels. 

After laying out the shape of the car using a basic skeleton, Lego's team used a bunch of triangular segments to form the vehicle's body panels.     

It relied on a special fabric to mimic the car's exposed carbon-fiber bits.     

Keep on scrolling to see all the work that went into creating this 1:1-scale model.

