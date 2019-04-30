Hey, neat, more pictures of the new Land Rover Defender

  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk
  • Land Rover Defender Tusk

Whether you knew about it or not, Monday marked World Land Rover Day.   

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Land Rover
1
of 13

To celebrate the occasion, Land Rover saw fit to bring us an update on the development of the next-generation Land Rover Defender.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
2
of 13

Land Rover has a special task for its blocky ute.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
3
of 13

The automaker will partner with Tusk Trust to put the prototype to use at the Borana Conservancy, a rhino sanctuary in Nigeria.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
4
of 13

On this 35,000-acre reserve, the Defender will be put to work, carrying supplies, fording rivers and towing whatever it needs to.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
5
of 13

Land Rover announced this week that its fleet of prototype Defenders has driven 1.2 million kilometers (about 745,000 miles) over the course of its development testing.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
6
of 13

It's been to the desert, it's been to the Arctic and it's been up in the thin mountain air as Land Rover's engineers prepare the Defender for its debut.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
7
of 13

The Defender is believed to debut at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
8
of 13

All we know for now is that it looks very, very promising.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
9
of 13

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the new Land Rover Defender.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
10
of 13

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
11
of 13

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
12
of 13

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
13
of 13
Now Reading

Hey, neat, more pictures of the new Land Rover Defender

Up Next

2019 Range Rover HSE P400e promises 31 miles of electric range

Latest Stories

Porsche Classic reprints over 700 original owner's manuals and related documents

Porsche Classic reprints over 700 original owner's manuals and related documents

by
AutoComplete: Tesla is being sued over a fatal Autopilot crash

AutoComplete: Tesla is being sued over a fatal Autopilot crash

1:32
Nissan puts the kibosh on 370Z convertible for 2020

Nissan puts the kibosh on 370Z convertible for 2020

by
Honda and Acura recall 94,000 vehicles for bad timing belts

Honda and Acura recall 94,000 vehicles for bad timing belts

by
Tesla hit with lawsuit over fatal California crash involving Autopilot

Tesla hit with lawsuit over fatal California crash involving Autopilot

by