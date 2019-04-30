Hey, neat, more pictures of the new Land Rover Defender

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Whether you knew about it or not, Monday marked World Land Rover Day.
To celebrate the occasion, Land Rover saw fit to bring us an update on the development of the next-generation Land Rover Defender.
Land Rover has a special task for its blocky ute.
The automaker will partner with Tusk Trust to put the prototype to use at the Borana Conservancy, a rhino sanctuary in Nigeria.
On this 35,000-acre reserve, the Defender will be put to work, carrying supplies, fording rivers and towing whatever it needs to.
Land Rover announced this week that its fleet of prototype Defenders has driven 1.2 million kilometers (about 745,000 miles) over the course of its development testing.
It's been to the desert, it's been to the Arctic and it's been up in the thin mountain air as Land Rover's engineers prepare the Defender for its debut.
The Defender is believed to debut at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
All we know for now is that it looks very, very promising.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the new Land Rover Defender.