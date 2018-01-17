Land Rover shoved a 400-hp V8 into the Defender because it could

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
As part of Land Rover's 70th anniversary, the company's classic division has created the Land Rover Defender Works V8.
Basically, the automaker takes one of its classic Defender SUVs and shoves a V8 under the hood.
It's a 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8 that puts out about 400 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque.
In addition to the engine, Land Rover also shoehorns in a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission -- with a sport mode!
New brakes, new suspension parts and special 18-inch alloy wheels round out the major mechanical changes.
The interior is covered in Windsor leather, including the car's Recaro sport seats.
You'll also get Land Rover Classic's own infotainment system, which fits inside the original radio's space.
Only 150 examples of the Defender Works V8 will be built, and none will be made available in the US.
In its home market, the UK, pricing for the short-wheelbase 90 model starts at a low, low £150,000 ($208,000, directly converted).
