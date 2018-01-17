  • Land Rover Defender Works V8
As part of Land Rover's 70th anniversary, the company's classic division has created the Land Rover Defender Works V8.    

Caption by / Photo by Land Rover
Basically, the automaker takes one of its classic Defender SUVs and shoves a V8 under the hood.

Caption by / Photo by Land Rover
It's a 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8 that puts out about 400 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque.    

Caption by / Photo by Land Rover
In addition to the engine, Land Rover also shoehorns in a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission -- with a sport mode!

Caption by / Photo by Land Rover
New brakes, new suspension parts and special 18-inch alloy wheels round out the major mechanical changes.

Caption by / Photo by Land Rover
The interior is covered in Windsor leather, including the car's Recaro sport seats.    

Caption by / Photo by Land Rover
You'll also get Land Rover Classic's own infotainment system, which fits inside the original radio's space.   

Caption by / Photo by Land Rover
Only 150 examples of the Defender Works V8 will be built, and none will be made available in the US.     

Caption by / Photo by Land Rover
In its home market, the UK, pricing for the short-wheelbase 90 model starts at a low, low £150,000 ($208,000, directly converted).

Caption by / Photo by Land Rover
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Land Rover Classic's resto-modded beast-ute.

Caption by / Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Land Rover shoved a 400-hp V8 into the Defender because it could

