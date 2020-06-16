Range Rover Fifty helps the iconic Land Rover say happy anniversary

The retro colors are so freaking good.
The Range Rover celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, so Land Rover is throwing the model a party.
The SUV on the right is the Range Rover Fifty. On the left is an original Range Rover.
The Range Rover is always a handsome SUV, but Land Rover went back into the archives to paint this special edition some old-school shades.
Like, that's the exact some color from the 1970 Range Rover seen here.
Well done, Land Rover.
This throwback shade is called Bahama Gold and it's awesome.
This is Tuscan Blue and it's also awesome.
Here's Davos White, and yes, it's still awesome.
Other standard colors will be available as well.
Keep scrolling to see more of the Range Rover Fifty!
