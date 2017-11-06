  • Lamborghini Terzo Millennio
Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is a wild, semi-autonomous supercar

The Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept is the result of collaboration between Lamborghini and MIT. 

The whole point is to envision a supercar not from the next generation, but the generation after that.

In terms of propulsion, it packs four electric motors -- one in each wheel.

Lamborghini moved away from standard batteries and instead focused on supercapacitors, which can accept and deliver charge faster than batteries can.

Lamborghini currently uses supercapacitors to power the stop-start system of the Aventador.

Lamborghini and MIT are researching using the car's carbon-fiber body as an energy storage medium, turning the whole body into a battery of sorts. 

If small cracks develop -- say, from a collision -- the charge may move through the body differently, which can kick-start a "self-repairing" process.

The company's traditional design language is here, in the form of some sharp angles on all sides. 

However, with the removal of a traditional drivetrain, the cabin is pushed forward a great deal. 

It could be capable, however theoretically, of taking a driver around a track to display the best driving line, so that the driver can enhance his or her own abilities without an actual coach.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Lamborghini's latest concept.

