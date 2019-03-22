Lamborghini LM002 is an SUV from another time

  • Lamborghini LM002
Unlike the iconic Countach, the LM was designed for more off-road pursuits. 

This is the Lamborghini LM002!

It was the company's first production SUV, and as you can tell by that big nose, it had a big engine: a 5.2-liter V12!

That engine was sourced from the Countach, the LM002's stablemate supercar. 

Specifically for military use, though it would never see much success on that front. 

In fact, just about 300 of these were ever built, making it one of the rarest production Lamborghinis in existence. 

You'll spend about 400,000 to get one, but good luck keeping it running. 

Just sourcing new tires has become an incredible challenge, as that's hardly a common size!

But owners will get to experience the rare joy of motoring along in a V12-powered, dune-crushing SUV. 

It's certainly a look that will never be recreated. 

