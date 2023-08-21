X

Lamborghini Lanzador Concept Debuts at Monterey Car Week 2023

Lamborghini takes another step into the electric age, unveiling of a concept that will eventually become its first fully electric vehicle.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
See full bio
Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
1 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Lamborghini unveiled the concept that will eventually become its first full-electric vehicle. Meet the Lanzador.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
2 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Like most Lambos, the Lanzador is named after a famous fighting bull.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
3 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The concept is what Lamborghini calls an "ultra GT."

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
4 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

This large 2+2 coupe blends SUV scale with super sport car proportions.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
5 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The formula is not totally unlike what we've seen previously in the Audi Activesphere concept.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
6 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Active aerodynamics enable the Lanzador to go from high-performance downforce to range-stretching low drag configurations.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
7 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Even the concept's headlamps include channels that guide air over, around and even under the hood.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
8 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

This duct, for example, guides high-pressure air ahead of the vehicle up and over the windshield.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
9 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

There are also motorized elements in the front bumper, front splitter and at the Lanzador's corners.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
10 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Out back, a motorized rear diffuser can also be deployed, taking advantage of the EV's lack of a tailpipe.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
11 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Because a large rear wing would be impractical for a daily driver, Lamborghini's engineers integrated a hidden wing into the rear deck.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
12 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

These vertical strakes deploy on either side of the rear window, forcing air through or past the active rear wing.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
13 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The EV's flanks also feature hidden air channels.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
14 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

These louvers hidden beneath the hood pull high pressure air from the wheel arches, reducing drag.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
15 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The Lanzador is expected to be powered by dual electric motors with, according to Lambo's CEO Stephan Winkelmann, more than a megawatt of power.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
16 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

That's over 1,340 horsepower, in more familiar terms.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
17 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The EV's active aerodynamics, electric powertrain, suspension, steering and more will all be connected and influenced by Lamborghini's next-generation Integrated Control 3.0 software.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
18 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Machine learning and artificial intelligence will adjust all elements of the EV's performance based on data gathered from sensors and the driver's habits.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
19 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The all-electric Lanzador is expected to begin production in 2028 before being joined by an electric overhaul of the Urus SUV in 2029.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept debut
20 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Check out our first look at the Lamborghini Lanzador concept for more details or keep scrolling for more photos.

