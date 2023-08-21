Lamborghini Lanzador Concept Debuts at Monterey Car Week 2023
Lamborghini takes another step into the electric age, unveiling of a concept that will eventually become its first fully electric vehicle.
Lamborghini unveiled the concept that will eventually become its first full-electric vehicle. Meet the Lanzador.
Like most Lambos, the Lanzador is named after a famous fighting bull.
The concept is what Lamborghini calls an "ultra GT."
This large 2+2 coupe blends SUV scale with super sport car proportions.
Active aerodynamics enable the Lanzador to go from high-performance downforce to range-stretching low drag configurations.
Even the concept's headlamps include channels that guide air over, around and even under the hood.
This duct, for example, guides high-pressure air ahead of the vehicle up and over the windshield.
There are also motorized elements in the front bumper, front splitter and at the Lanzador's corners.
Out back, a motorized rear diffuser can also be deployed, taking advantage of the EV's lack of a tailpipe.
Because a large rear wing would be impractical for a daily driver, Lamborghini's engineers integrated a hidden wing into the rear deck.
These vertical strakes deploy on either side of the rear window, forcing air through or past the active rear wing.
The EV's flanks also feature hidden air channels.
These louvers hidden beneath the hood pull high pressure air from the wheel arches, reducing drag.
The Lanzador is expected to be powered by dual electric motors with, according to Lambo's CEO Stephan Winkelmann, more than a megawatt of power.
That's over 1,340 horsepower, in more familiar terms.
The EV's active aerodynamics, electric powertrain, suspension, steering and more will all be connected and influenced by Lamborghini's next-generation Integrated Control 3.0 software.
Machine learning and artificial intelligence will adjust all elements of the EV's performance based on data gathered from sensors and the driver's habits.
The all-electric Lanzador is expected to begin production in 2028 before being joined by an electric overhaul of the Urus SUV in 2029.
Check out our first look at the Lamborghini Lanzador concept for more details or keep scrolling for more photos.