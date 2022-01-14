Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is the last of the big-bull V12s

Don't be sad. The end of unassisted V12s is a wild send-off.
This is the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12.
This is just one of 40, costing $2.3 million.
On the outside it may look like a Lamborghini, but one look in the engine bay shows this is something entirely different.
The engine has been spun 180 degrees, with a new transmission bolted on the rear, a proper race-ready six-speed unit from Xtrac.
And look at this interior!
Who needs a gauge cluster with a wheel like that? All the controls you need are right at your fingers.
That engine, though, is the real soul of the machine, 819 horsepower from 6.5 liters of displacement.
All that power goes through the rear wheels exclusively, but thankfully there is traction control to help.
This will be the last of Lamborghini's big V12s, the upcoming Aventador successor will be a plug-in hybrid.
It's not road-legal so you likely won't ever see one in the wild and they're not legal for any race series either. So it's a rare bird, but an outrageous send-off for a long history of big V12s.