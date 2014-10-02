The Lamborghini Asterion LPI 910-4

Remember the Urus concept?

Electrified front wheels

Curvaceous design

Three driving modes

910 horsepower

Full electric mode

Lithium ion battery

Interior

The Lamborghini Asterion LPI 910-4 concept is the automaker's first attempt at hybrid electrification.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Taller than the average Lambo, the Asterion's front end reminds me of the Urus SUV concept from the 2012 Bejing auto show.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

A pair of electric motors drive the front wheels, providing all-wheel drive and torque vectoring.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

The design is more curvaceous than any modern Lamborghini.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Lamborghini Asterion LPI 910-4 debuts in Paris (pictures)

