Lamborghini Asterion LPI 910-4 debuts in Paris (pictures)

The Lamborghini Asterion LPI 910-4 concept is the automaker's first attempt at hybrid electrification.
Taller than the average Lambo, the Asterion's front end reminds me of the Urus SUV concept from the 2012 Bejing auto show.
A pair of electric motors drive the front wheels, providing all-wheel drive and torque vectoring.
The design is more curvaceous than any modern Lamborghini.