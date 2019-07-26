Kia UK's Stinger GT420 was meant for the crusher, now it crushes race tracks

By make and model
Kia UK was supposed to send its first Stinger GT to the crusher after it was done testing.
Being enterprising types, Kia's UK staff didn't do that.
Instead, they ripped out the interior and sunroof, and added a roll cage.
They changed the comfy leather buckets out for racing seats.
They added lap timing equipment and other electronics.
The Stinger GT was going to the race track.
To help get it ready to embarrass more expensive cars, Kia's people also gave it a bunch more power and torque.
They added tons of chassis stiffening measures.
They added bigger brakes too, one of the stock GT's few weak points.
Once their mods were all done, they gave it a new livery and called it the Kia Stinger GT420.