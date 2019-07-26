Kia UK's Stinger GT420 was meant for the crusher, now it crushes race tracks

  • 12796-stingergt420
  • 12814-stingergt420
  • 12816-stingergt420
  • 12817-stingergt420
  • 12818-stingergt420
  • 12819-stingergt420
  • 12820-stingergt420
  • 12821-stingergt420
  • 12822-stingergt420
  • 12823-stingergt420
  • 12824-stingergt420
  • 12826-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12827-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12828-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12830-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12832-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12834-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12835-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12836-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12837-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12839-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12843-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12845-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12848-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12849-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12853-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12855-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12856-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12860-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12862-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12864-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12865-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12866-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12868-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12869-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12870-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12871-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12872-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12874-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12899-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12900-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12902-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12908-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12918-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12920-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12921-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12933-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12934-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12935-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12936-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12937-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12938-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12950-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12951-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12952-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12953-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12954-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12955-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12956-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12958-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12959-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12960-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12961-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12962-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12963-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 12969-kiastingergt420-trackday
  • 13000-kiastingergt420

2019 Kia Stinger GT420

Kia UK was supposed to send its first Stinger GT to the crusher after it was done testing.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Kia UK
1
of 67

Being enterprising types, Kia's UK staff didn't do that.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia UK
2
of 67

Instead, they ripped out the interior and sunroof, and added a roll cage.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia UK
3
of 67

They changed the comfy leather buckets out for racing seats.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia UK
4
of 67

They added lap timing equipment and other electronics.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia UK
5
of 67

The Stinger GT was going to the race track.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia UK
6
of 67

To help get it ready to embarrass more expensive cars, Kia's people also gave it a bunch more power and torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia UK
7
of 67

They added tons of chassis stiffening measures.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia UK
8
of 67

They added bigger brakes too, one of the stock GT's few weak points.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia UK
9
of 67

Once their mods were all done, they gave it a new livery and called it the Kia Stinger GT420.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia UK
10
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
11
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
12
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
13
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
14
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
15
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
16
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
17
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
18
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
19
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
20
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
21
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
22
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
23
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
24
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
25
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
26
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
27
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
28
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
29
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
30
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
31
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
32
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
33
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
34
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
35
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
36
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
37
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
38
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
39
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
40
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
41
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
42
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
43
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
44
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
45
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
46
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
47
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
48
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
49
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
50
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
51
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
52
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
53
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
54
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
55
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
56
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
57
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
58
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
59
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
60
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
61
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
62
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
63
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
64
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
65
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
66
of 67

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kia UK
67
of 67
Now Reading

Kia UK's Stinger GT420 was meant for the crusher, now it crushes race tracks

Up Next

2020 Kia Telluride hits all the high points

Latest Stories

A small Kia pickup truck might be in the works

A small Kia pickup truck might be in the works

by
Kia UK's Stinger GT420 was meant for the crusher, but they turned it into a track car instead

Kia UK's Stinger GT420 was meant for the crusher, but they turned it into a track car instead

by
2020 Lotus Evora GT lightens up, adds brawn

2020 Lotus Evora GT lightens up, adds brawn

by
Former astronaut Scott Kelly dishes on his love for Corvettes

Former astronaut Scott Kelly dishes on his love for Corvettes

by
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on Corvettes, manual transmissions and flat-earthers

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on Corvettes, manual transmissions and flat-earthers

4:54