Up close with our new long term Kia Niro EV

We've got the Kia Niro EV for six months in the UK, where it'll face narrow, winding roads, lashing rain and remote locations where charging points are few and far between. It's a big ask for an all-electric SUV.

But this is Kia's most popular electric car, with up to 239 miles of range from a single charge and a variety of comfort features which will hopefully make it a very livable vehicle for everyday use.

Over the coming months we'll be seeing just how well it fares from our base in Edinburgh, Scotland, and whether its generous advertised range is enough to make it an ideal countryside cruiser.

