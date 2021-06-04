/>

Up close with our new long term Kia Niro EV

We've got this all-electric hatchback for sixth months of testing. Let's take a look.

Andrew Hoyle
1 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

We've got the Kia Niro EV for six months in the UK, where it'll face narrow, winding roads, lashing rain and remote locations where charging points are few and far between. It's a big ask for an all-electric SUV.

But this is Kia's most popular electric car, with up to 239 miles of range from a single charge and a variety of comfort features which will hopefully make it a very livable vehicle for everyday use. 

Over the coming months we'll be seeing just how well it fares from our base in Edinburgh, Scotland, and whether its generous advertised range is enough to make it an ideal countryside cruiser. 

Click through to see more of the car.

kia-e-niro-long-term-images
2 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

We're testing the Niro EV (called the e-Niro in the UK) in its 4 Plus configuration, which includes the largest 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack which provides the maximum range. 

The Niro EV has a £32,845 on-the-road starting price, but our model which also supports 100-kW fast charging costs £39,395.

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-5
3 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's not the flashiest vehicle on the road, but I like its compact design. It lacks the hyper-modern aesthetic of some all-electric vehicles, instead blending in among the other vehicles on the road. 

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-10
4 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It has a variety of on board tech, including a Qi wireless charging pad for your phone.

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-11
5 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

While we're yet to fully drain the battery, its remaining range as shown on the display seems to be very accurate. 

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-12
6 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Media and cruise controls are conveniently placed on the steering wheel. 

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-13
7 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

There's a large touch-enabled infotainment display, which supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-14
8 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The capacious boot offers a lot of space for picnics, photography equipment or massive, slobbering dogs. 

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-15
9 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The cabin isn't luxurious, but it's perfectly comfortable. 

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-2
10 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

So far I've found the ride to be smooth, with suspension soft enough to smooth out much of Edinburgh's old, cobbled streets. 

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-3
11 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's not a rear you'd write home about.

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-4
12 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This small badge is one of the few outward signs you're driving an EV.

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-6
13 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

I'm looking forward to seeing how it fares on much longer road trips.

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-7
14 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The charging point is hidden beneath a flap on the front. 

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-8
15 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Both front seats are heated, but only the driver's side has electric adjustments.

kia-e-niro-long-term-images-9
16 of 16 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Lots of buttons. Something you don't see on the infotainment system for a Tesla.

