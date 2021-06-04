Up close with our new long term Kia Niro EV

We've got this all-electric hatchback for sixth months of testing. Let's take a look.
We've got the Kia Niro EV for six months in the UK, where it'll face narrow, winding roads, lashing rain and remote locations where charging points are few and far between. It's a big ask for an all-electric SUV.
But this is Kia's most popular electric car, with up to 239 miles of range from a single charge and a variety of comfort features which will hopefully make it a very livable vehicle for everyday use.
Over the coming months we'll be seeing just how well it fares from our base in Edinburgh, Scotland, and whether its generous advertised range is enough to make it an ideal countryside cruiser.
Click through to see more of the car.
We're testing the Niro EV (called the e-Niro in the UK) in its 4 Plus configuration, which includes the largest 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack which provides the maximum range.
The Niro EV has a £32,845 on-the-road starting price, but our model which also supports 100-kW fast charging costs £39,395.
It's not the flashiest vehicle on the road, but I like its compact design. It lacks the hyper-modern aesthetic of some all-electric vehicles, instead blending in among the other vehicles on the road.
It has a variety of on board tech, including a Qi wireless charging pad for your phone.
While we're yet to fully drain the battery, its remaining range as shown on the display seems to be very accurate.
Media and cruise controls are conveniently placed on the steering wheel.
There's a large touch-enabled infotainment display, which supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The capacious boot offers a lot of space for picnics, photography equipment or massive, slobbering dogs.
The cabin isn't luxurious, but it's perfectly comfortable.
So far I've found the ride to be smooth, with suspension soft enough to smooth out much of Edinburgh's old, cobbled streets.
It's not a rear you'd write home about.
This small badge is one of the few outward signs you're driving an EV.
I'm looking forward to seeing how it fares on much longer road trips.
The charging point is hidden beneath a flap on the front.
Both front seats are heated, but only the driver's side has electric adjustments.
Lots of buttons. Something you don't see on the infotainment system for a Tesla.