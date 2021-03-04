The new Kia K8 is a super cool sedan that the US won't get

The K8 replaces the Cadenza with incredible styling and a luxurious cabin.

Kia K8 sedan
Kia

The new Kia K8 sedan replaces the Cadenza, but it won't come to the US.

Kia K8 sedan
Kia

It has extremely interesting, slightly weird styling that previews a new design language for other future Kia models.

Kia K8 sedan
Kia

The K8 is the first Kia to wear the brand's new badge.

Kia K8 sedan
Kia

The K8's interior looks incredible, with a curved screen and lots of high-end detailing.

Kia K8 sedan
Kia

The wood trim has diamond etching and "Star Cloud" lights that add a glittery effect.

