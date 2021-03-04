The new Kia K8 is a super cool sedan that the US won't get

The K8 replaces the Cadenza with incredible styling and a luxurious cabin.
The new Kia K8 sedan replaces the Cadenza, but it won't come to the US.
It has extremely interesting, slightly weird styling that previews a new design language for other future Kia models.
The K8 is the first Kia to wear the brand's new badge.
The K8's interior looks incredible, with a curved screen and lots of high-end detailing.
The wood trim has diamond etching and "Star Cloud" lights that add a glittery effect.
