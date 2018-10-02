Kia E-Niro EV packs some impressive range

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Kia has brought the production version of the Euro-spec Niro EV, known as the e-Niro, to the Paris Motor Show.
While Kia hasn't offered official confirmation that the e-Niro will come to the US, Roadshow has been told that those wheels are already in motion, so it will likely make an appearance at a major US auto show in the next few months.
Under the e-Niro's body is an electric motor that puts out 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque.
Two batteries are on offer -- a 64-kWh battery and a smaller, 39.2-kWh one, which also relies on a less powerful electric motor.
The e-Niro with the larger battery should run for about 300 miles per charge, according to the European WLTP combined testing cycle.
In the US, that number will dip slightly, but it should have a better range than the 258-mile Hyundai Kona Electric.
Regenerative braking will help drivers get a few miles back during a commute.
A driving-assistant system will offer suggestions when to coast or brake, further improving its efficiency.
The look of the e-Niro isn't all that different from the standard Niro, which is available as both a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid.
While the e-Niro goes on sale in Europe before year's end, we'll have to wait a bit longer to get it in the States.
Kia's US website says it's set to arrive in the US by year's end, as well, but we've heard that it's been delayed.