Kia E-Niro EV packs some impressive range

Kia has brought the production version of the Euro-spec Niro EV, known as the e-Niro, to the Paris Motor Show.     

Read the article
1
of 43

While Kia hasn't offered official confirmation that the e-Niro will come to the US, Roadshow has been told that those wheels are already in motion, so it will likely make an appearance at a major US auto show in the next few months.

Read the article
2
of 43

Under the e-Niro's body is an electric motor that puts out 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque.   

Read the article
3
of 43

Two batteries are on offer -- a 64-kWh battery and a smaller, 39.2-kWh one, which also relies on a less powerful electric motor.     

Read the article
4
of 43

The e-Niro with the larger battery should run for about 300 miles per charge, according to the European WLTP combined testing cycle.    

Read the article
5
of 43

In the US, that number will dip slightly, but it should have a better range than the 258-mile Hyundai Kona Electric.     

Read the article
6
of 43

Regenerative braking will help drivers get a few miles back during a commute.

Read the article
7
of 43

A driving-assistant system will offer suggestions when to coast or brake, further improving its efficiency.    

Read the article
8
of 43

The look of the e-Niro isn't all that different from the standard Niro, which is available as both a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid.     

Read the article
9
of 43

While the e-Niro goes on sale in Europe before year's end, we'll have to wait a bit longer to get it in the States.     

Read the article
10
of 43

Kia's US website says it's set to arrive in the US by year's end, as well, but we've heard that it's been delayed.    

Read the article
11
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 43

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
33
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
34
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
35
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
36
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
37
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
38
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
39
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
40
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
41
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
42
of 43

Updated:Photo:KiaRead the article
43
of 43
