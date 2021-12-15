/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Audi S1 Hoonitron: A tasty, retro treat Ken Block plans to race around in

Ken Block will be back with a new Gymkhana, and the S1 Hoonitron reports for duty.

Sean Szymkowski
The Audi S1 Hoonitron looks amazing.

This is Ken Block's new ride for an upcoming Gymkhana video.

Block partnered with Audi for this year's video.

Block will also help the brand develop its electric cars.

I think everyone is on board for a production version of this.

Audi's not talking about power yet, but it should be super fast.

If you think it looks like the S1 Quattro of yore, you are correct.

Audi designers resurrected the iconic design -- with a very good result.

Seriously, this looks amazing.

Keep scrolling to see more of the S1 Hoonitron!

