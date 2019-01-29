  • 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport
No. 1: 2019 Toyota Tundra

KBB expects the Tundra to retain 69.4 percent of its value in three years' time. 

No. 1: 2019 Toyota Tundra

Five years out, that figure drops to 62.2 percent.

No. 2: 2019 Jeep Wrangler

KBB expects the Wrangler to retain 66.5 percent of its value in 36 months.

No. 2: 2019 Jeep Wrangler

At 60 months, that expected value retention drops to 58.3 percent.

No. 3: 2019 Toyota Tundra

KBB expects the Tundra to retain 66.6 percent of its value in 36 months. Cool.

No. 3: 2019 Toyota Tundra

At 60 months, that drops to 56.9 percent.

No. 4: 2019 GMC Sierra

KBB expects the 2019 Sierra to retain 62.2 percent of its value in three years.

No. 4: 2019 GMC Sierra

Five years out, that percentage drops to 56.7 percent.

No. 5: 2019 Toyota 4Runner

The 4Runner should retain 65.7 percent of its value after 36 months, KBB believes.

No. 5: 2019 Toyota 4Runner

That drops to 56.3 percent after 60 months.

No. 6: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado

The 2019 Silverado is expected to hold 59.8 percent of its value in three years' time.

No. 6: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado

Five years out, expect it to hold 53.7 percent of its value.

No. 7: 2019 Honda Ridgeline

KBB says it expects the 2019 Ridgeline to hold 63.2 percent of its value over three years.

No. 7: 2019 Honda Ridgeline

That figure drops to 51.3 percent when the timeline extends to five years.

No. 8: 2019 Chevrolet Colorado

The 2019 Colorado should hold 59.0 percent of its value three years after its initial sale.

No. 8: 2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Over five years, it should hold 50.9 percent of its value.

No. 9: 2019 Ford F-Series

Ford's F-Series, as a whole, is expected to retain 57.5 percent of its value after 36 months.

No. 9: 2019 Ford F-Series

60 months after being sold, it should still be worth 50.6 percent of that initial amount.

No. 10: 2019 Porsche Macan

The 2019 Macan is expected to retain 65.0 percent of its value after three years.

No. 10: 2019 Porsche Macan

After five, that number drops to a dead even 50.0 percent.

