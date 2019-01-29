Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
KBB expects the Tundra to retain 69.4 percent of its value in three years' time.
Five years out, that figure drops to 62.2 percent.
KBB expects the Wrangler to retain 66.5 percent of its value in 36 months.
At 60 months, that expected value retention drops to 58.3 percent.
KBB expects the Tundra to retain 66.6 percent of its value in 36 months. Cool.
At 60 months, that drops to 56.9 percent.
KBB expects the 2019 Sierra to retain 62.2 percent of its value in three years.
Five years out, that percentage drops to 56.7 percent.
The 4Runner should retain 65.7 percent of its value after 36 months, KBB believes.
That drops to 56.3 percent after 60 months.
The 2019 Silverado is expected to hold 59.8 percent of its value in three years' time.
Five years out, expect it to hold 53.7 percent of its value.
KBB says it expects the 2019 Ridgeline to hold 63.2 percent of its value over three years.
That figure drops to 51.3 percent when the timeline extends to five years.
The 2019 Colorado should hold 59.0 percent of its value three years after its initial sale.
Over five years, it should hold 50.9 percent of its value.
Ford's F-Series, as a whole, is expected to retain 57.5 percent of its value after 36 months.
60 months after being sold, it should still be worth 50.6 percent of that initial amount.
The 2019 Macan is expected to retain 65.0 percent of its value after three years.
After five, that number drops to a dead even 50.0 percent.