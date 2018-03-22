Just a little nip and tuck for the 2019 Kia Sorento

  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    1
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    2
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    3
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    4
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    5
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    6
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    7
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    8
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    9
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    10
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    11
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    12
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    13
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    14
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    15
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    16
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    17
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    18
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    19
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    20
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    21
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    22
    of 23
  • 2019 Kia Sorento
    23
    of 23

The Kia Sorento got a little makeover for 2019.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

The front gets a new grille and updated lighting elements. 

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

Full-LED lighting is available on high-end trims.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

Both the rear bumper and taillight designs have been subtly tweaked.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

All-wheel drive is available on all 2019 Sorentos except for the base L model.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

Lower trims come with a 2.4-liter I4 engine but higher up expect a 3.3-liter V6 powerplant.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

All Sorentos have room for seven people.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. New this year is a driver attention warning system.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

The 2019 Kia Sorento starts at $25,990, while a top-of-the-line SXL with all-wheel drive will set you back as much as $46,490.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

Keep scrolling for more photos Kia's latest large crossover.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More
1 of 23
|

Just a little nip and tuck for the 2019 Kia Sorento

Published:
Up Next
2019 Kia Sorento gets a fresh face,...
11

Latest Stories

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback finally gets key tech for NY debut

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback finally gets key tech for NY debut

by
Was Uber's driverless car crash avoidable? Experts say yes

Was Uber's driverless car crash avoidable? Experts say yes

by
Keep your jewels secure in Bentley's new biometric storage bin

Keep your jewels secure in Bentley's new biometric storage bin

by
Ford and Mahindra partner for SUV, electric vehicle development

Ford and Mahindra partner for SUV, electric vehicle development

by
Nissan Leaf EV batteries to power Fukushima streetlights

Nissan Leaf EV batteries to power Fukushima streetlights

by
Jaguar Land Rover testing new self-parking valet, V2X tech

Jaguar Land Rover testing new self-parking valet, V2X tech

by