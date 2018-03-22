Just a little nip and tuck for the 2019 Kia Sorento

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Kia Sorento got a little makeover for 2019.
The front gets a new grille and updated lighting elements.
Full-LED lighting is available on high-end trims.
Both the rear bumper and taillight designs have been subtly tweaked.
All-wheel drive is available on all 2019 Sorentos except for the base L model.
Lower trims come with a 2.4-liter I4 engine but higher up expect a 3.3-liter V6 powerplant.
All Sorentos have room for seven people.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. New this year is a driver attention warning system.
The 2019 Kia Sorento starts at $25,990, while a top-of-the-line SXL with all-wheel drive will set you back as much as $46,490.
Keep scrolling for more photos Kia's latest large crossover.