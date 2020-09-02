Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: Vintage boxy charm

The new Jeep Grand Wagoneer is almost here. Let's hope it keeps some of the original's cool factor.
The 1963 Jeep Wagoneer was considered the first luxury SUV.
The Wagoneer was built on the SJ platform and was meant to be a fancy-pants hauler that featured passenger car comfort and styling with the added benefit of four-wheel drive.
For 1966 Jeep introduced the Super Wagoneer which included air conditioning, power brakes and steering, an adjustable steering wheel, power tailgate, tinted windows and a pushbutton radio.
The Wagoneer was the first four-wheel drive vehicle to be outfitted with independent front suspension and an automatic transmission. However, solid axles and a manual transmission were on the menu.
American Motors Corporation took over the company in 1970 and kept the Wagoneer progressing through the decade.
The Quadra-Trac four-wheel-drive system was introduced in 1973.
This full-time four-wheel-drive system meant drivers no longer had to get out and lock the hubs in order to power the front wheels.
1975 marks the first time we saw that woodgrain applique that eventually became synonymous with the model.
Not a lot of styling changes throughout the years here, folks.
The 1978 Wagoneer could be had with a 401 cubic inch V-8 engine. Two other engines could also be selected, an inline six cylinder engine or a smaller V8.
The Wagoneer Limited was uber-fancy with leather upholstery, cruise control, disc brakes, as well as power seats, steering and windows.
Drivers could get a 5.9-liter V8 or go big with a 6.6-liter V8 in the Limited.
The Grand Wagoneer came online in 1984. Keep scrolling for more photos.
