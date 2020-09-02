Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: Vintage boxy charm

The new Jeep Grand Wagoneer is almost here. Let's hope it keeps some of the original's cool factor.

1963 Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep

1963 Jeep Wagoneer

The 1963 Jeep Wagoneer was considered the first luxury SUV.

1966 Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep

1966 Jeep Wagoneer

The Wagoneer was built on the SJ platform and was meant to be a fancy-pants hauler that featured passenger car comfort and styling with the added benefit of four-wheel drive.

1966 Jeep Super Wagoneer
Jeep

1966 Jeep Super Wagoneer

For 1966 Jeep introduced the Super Wagoneer which included air conditioning, power brakes and steering, an adjustable steering wheel, power tailgate, tinted windows and a pushbutton radio.

1969 Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep

1969 Jeep Wagoneer

The Wagoneer was the first four-wheel drive vehicle to be outfitted with independent front suspension and an automatic transmission. However, solid axles and a manual transmission were on the menu.

1971 Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep

1971 Jeep Wagoneer

American Motors Corporation took over the company in 1970 and kept the Wagoneer progressing through the decade.

1973 Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep

1973 Jeep Wagoneer

The Quadra-Trac four-wheel-drive system was introduced in 1973. 

1974 Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep

1974 Jeep Wagoneer

This full-time four-wheel-drive system meant drivers no longer had to get out and lock the hubs in order to power the front wheels.

1975 Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep

1975 Jeep Wagoneer

1975 marks the first time we saw that woodgrain applique that eventually became synonymous with the model.

1978 Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep

1978 Jeep Wagoneer

Not a lot of styling changes throughout the years here, folks.

1978 Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep

1978 Jeep Wagoneer

The 1978 Wagoneer could be had with a 401 cubic inch V-8 engine. Two other engines could also be selected, an inline six cylinder engine or a smaller V8.

1978 Jeep Wagoneer Limited
Jeep

1978 Jeep Wagoneer Limited

The Wagoneer Limited was uber-fancy with leather upholstery, cruise control, disc brakes, as well as power seats, steering and windows.

1978 Jeep Wagoneer Limited
Jeep

1978 Jeep Wagoneer Limited

Drivers could get a 5.9-liter V8 or go big with a 6.6-liter V8 in the Limited.

1984 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep

1984 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The Grand Wagoneer came online in 1984. Keep scrolling for more photos.

1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep

1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep

1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Barrett-Jackson

1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep

1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep

1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep

1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep

1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

