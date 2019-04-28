The Jeep J6 concept is right at home at Easter Jeep Safari

  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • jeep-j6-36
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • jeep-j6-37
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • jeep-j6-35
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept
  • Jeep J6 concept

Every year at Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, Jeep brings out a batch of concept vehicles.

Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
1
of 30

Our favorite by far was the J6, Jeep's take on the single-cab, long-bed pickup truck.

Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
2
of 30

The J6 sits on a 2-inch lift with 37-inch tires on 17-inch beadlock wheels.

Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
3
of 30

Powered by the stalwart 3.6-liter V6 engine, the J6 receives a performance bump from the Jeep Performance Parts cold-air intake.

Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
4
of 30

The J6 looks like a Gladiator, but it isn't built on the pickup truck's frame.

Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
5
of 30

The underpinnings are shared with the Wrangler, meaning that in a number of ways the J6 isn't as capable as a Gladiator in terms of towing and hauling.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 30

Yep, that's a JL Wrangler Rubicon under there, folks.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 30

A roll bar and spare tire carrier take up a lot of the 6-foot bed.

Published:Caption:Photo:JeepRead the article
8
of 30

No second row here, buddy!

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 30

Jeep hasn't indicated that it will make a two-door Gladiator. One thing is for sure, if it ever gets built, we'll be the first in line to buy one.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 30

Published:Photo:JeepRead the article
12
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
13
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 30

Published:Photo:JeepRead the article
15
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
17
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
21
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
22
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
24
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:FCARead the article
29
of 30
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 30
Now Reading

The Jeep J6 concept is right at home at Easter Jeep Safari

Up Next

2020 Jeep Gladiator is business in front, truck bed in back

Latest Stories

The Jeep J6 concept is my almost-perfect match

The Jeep J6 concept is my almost-perfect match

by
2,500 miles in the VW Golf R: The ultimate European road trip

2,500 miles in the VW Golf R: The ultimate European road trip

by
Watch Koenigsegg beat the hell out of a $3 million car over and over

Watch Koenigsegg beat the hell out of a $3 million car over and over

by
Toyota is ditching part of its big V2V initiative for now, report says

Toyota is ditching part of its big V2V initiative for now, report says

by
Tesla's Elon Musk and the SEC have reached an agreement, report says

Tesla's Elon Musk and the SEC have reached an agreement, report says

by