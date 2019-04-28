The Jeep J6 concept is right at home at Easter Jeep Safari

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Every year at Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, Jeep brings out a batch of concept vehicles.
Our favorite by far was the J6, Jeep's take on the single-cab, long-bed pickup truck.
The J6 sits on a 2-inch lift with 37-inch tires on 17-inch beadlock wheels.
Powered by the stalwart 3.6-liter V6 engine, the J6 receives a performance bump from the Jeep Performance Parts cold-air intake.
The J6 looks like a Gladiator, but it isn't built on the pickup truck's frame.
The underpinnings are shared with the Wrangler, meaning that in a number of ways the J6 isn't as capable as a Gladiator in terms of towing and hauling.
Yep, that's a JL Wrangler Rubicon under there, folks.
A roll bar and spare tire carrier take up a lot of the 6-foot bed.
No second row here, buddy!
Jeep hasn't indicated that it will make a two-door Gladiator. One thing is for sure, if it ever gets built, we'll be the first in line to buy one.