A brief history of the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Here's a look back at all four generations of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.

1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The original Grand Cherokee debuted in 1992.

1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee
It made its entrance at the 1992 Detroit Auto Show as a 1993 model-year vehicle.

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The later first-gen Grand Cherokees are still super cool.

1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee
A big V8 engine was a nice option.

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The second-gen Grand Cherokee was a real handsome thing.

1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee
These rugged good looks still hold up today.

1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Definitely a 30-year-old interior, right?

The third-gen Grand Cherokee set the tone for what we know today.

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Now, the Grand Cherokee is better than ever.

2014-jeep-grand-cherokee-3.jpg
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Grand Cherokee through time.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2016-jeep-grand-cherokee-srt.jpg
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
2016-jeep-grand-cherokee-2.jpg
1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
