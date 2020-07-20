Jeep Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe look the same, but pack an plug-in punch

No major design changes, but keep in mind, these may not be final for the US just yet.

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe

The Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe have landed for Europe.

Jeep Renegade 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe

In Europe, the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe receive identical powertrains.

Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Compass 4xe

We'll see this badge in the US, but Jeep's not ready to talk about the cars for us yet. 

Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Compass 4xe

A 1.3-liter turbo-four engine works with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery.

Jeep Renegade 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe

The rear e-motor creates the AWD system, and yes, it's possible to operate 4WD modes still.

Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Compass 4xe

Either 190 hp or 240 hp variants are available, depending on the trim.

Jeep Renegade 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe

Both should go 31 miles on a charge, but that's based on a very generous European test cycle.

Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Compass 4xe

In the US, the range will likely be a lot lower.

Jeep Renegade 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe

Don't let the looks fool you -- the SUVs don't look like they have big changes, but they totally do.

Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Compass 4xe

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the SUVs!

Jeep Renegade 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe

Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Compass 4xe

Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Compass 4xe

Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Compass 4xe

Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Compass 4xe

Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Compass 4xe

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe

Jeep Renegade 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe

Jeep Renegade 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe

Jeep Renegade 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe

Jeep Renegade 4xe
Jeep

Jeep Renegade 4xe

