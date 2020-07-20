No major design changes, but keep in mind, these may not be final for the US just yet.
The Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe have landed for Europe.
In Europe, the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe receive identical powertrains.
We'll see this badge in the US, but Jeep's not ready to talk about the cars for us yet.
A 1.3-liter turbo-four engine works with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery.
The rear e-motor creates the AWD system, and yes, it's possible to operate 4WD modes still.
Either 190 hp or 240 hp variants are available, depending on the trim.
Both should go 31 miles on a charge, but that's based on a very generous European test cycle.
In the US, the range will likely be a lot lower.
Don't let the looks fool you -- the SUVs don't look like they have big changes, but they totally do.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the SUVs!
Discuss: Jeep Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe look the same, but pack an plug-in punch
