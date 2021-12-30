/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Celebrate 60 years of James Bond's cars, boats and more at Bond in Motion

For the first time in the US, a huge collection of 007's cars, boats and more are on display. Here's what they look like up close.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-3-of-41
1 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Bond in Motion at the Petersen Automotive Museum

Featuring 60 years of legendary vehicles, the Bond in Motion exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is a fantastic look back at iconic vehicular creations from cinema's favorite spy.

For more information about the exhibit and the museum, check out Bond in Motion: 60 years of 007's vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-39-of-41
2 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Icon

While everyone has a favorite, there is no car that says "Bond" more than the 1964 Aston Martin DB5.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-38-of-41
3 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The one

This DB5 has been used in the most Bond films, including the latest, No Time to Die.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-40-of-41
4 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Buttons

Non-movie DB5s are powered by a 282-horsepower, 4-liter inline-6.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-4-of-41
5 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

American metal

The Mercury Cougar XR-7, driven expertly by Tracy Draco, aka the future Mrs. Bond, in On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-6-of-41
6 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Sub

The Bath-O-Sub from Diamonds are Forever was built by legendary car customizer, and no stranger to Hollywood vehicles, George Barris.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-7-of-41
7 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Mach 1 in Vegas

A number of Mach 1 Mustangs were used in Diamonds are Forever. This is one of the 7-liter V8s used in the chase scenes.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-8-of-41
8 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Fiberglass

The lightweight Glastron GT-150 was fitted with an engine that had nearly double the stock horsepower to make the record-setting jump in Live in Let Die.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-9-of-41
9 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Almost ruined

The Man with the Golden Gun's incredible barrel roll jump, easily one of the greatest vehicle stunts ever put on film, is almost ruined by John Barry's inclusion of a slide whistle gag. Even he later admitted it was a mistake. 

The car is a 1974 AMC Hornet X with a 5.9-liter V8.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-10-of-41
10 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The Lotus

A favorite of many, including myself, this is one of the seven 1977 Lotus Esprits converted to submarine form for The Spy Who Loved Me.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-11-of-41
11 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Transformer submersible

Most of the Lotuses converted for the film, including this one, were made to show the car/sub at various stages of conversion.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-12-of-41
12 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Wet Nellie

There was only one "true" submarine version, nicknamed Wet Nellie, which is currently owned by Elon Musk.  

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-13-of-41
13 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Scuba sub

Wet Nellie wasn't pressurized or in any way watertight. Two scuba drivers, in full gear, drove the sub during filming.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-15-of-41
14 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Pre-doo Sea-Doo

In the early days of personal watercraft, aka Jet Skis and Sea-Doos, there was the WetBike. Bond used one to get to Stromberg's lair in The Spy Who Loved Me.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-16-of-41
15 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Cinema CV

One of the 2CV filming cars from For Your Eyes Only. 

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-18-of-41
16 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

00tuk

Ah yes, that classic Bond vehicle, a tuk-tuk.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-14-of-41
17 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Boatglider

A Carlson/Glastron CV-23HT, with its hang glider, as seen in Moonraker.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-37-of-41
18 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lookout below

Just what every speedboat needs: mines.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-17-of-41
19 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Under the sea

One of the working subs from For Your Eyes Only.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-19-of-41
20 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Looks legit

Certainly one of the better movie-made submarines, though not quite as amazing as those from The Abyss a few years later.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-5-of-41
21 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Aston V8

Another of my personal favorites, the Aston Martin V8 from The Living Daylights.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-1-of-41
22 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Standard equipment

This is one of the stripped-out V8s outfitted with some of Q branch's special equipment.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-2-of-41
23 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

A bit spartan

Definitely not a typical Aston interior. It's hard to tell since the colors are similar, but you can see the museum's concrete floor between the wood "floorboards."

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-20-of-41
24 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Outriggers

What good are ski-clad outriggers without a little rocket booster.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-24-of-41
25 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Jet Ski upgrade

Bond tools around London in one of these Bentz Boats in The World Is Not Enough. It's powered by a 5.7-liter Chevy V8 with around 300 horsepower.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-26-of-41
26 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Looks fun

Fifteen were built for the movie. This is one of six survivors.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-21-of-41
27 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Beemer

I'm not a big fan of the "BMW era" of Bond films, though this remote-controlled 750IL is pretty neat.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-22-of-41
28 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Watch your head

I know these are just movie props, but I'm amused at the physics of this. The rocket launches, and part of the exhaust plume goes... directly onto your head.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-23-of-41
29 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Z8

Another entry from the BMW era, the lovely Z8.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-33-of-41
30 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

What a cut-up

The Z8 is best known for getting cut in half in The World Is Not Enough. Not this exact one, apparently.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-25-of-41
31 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

That will buff out

The 2006 DBS from Casino Royale after Bond swerves to avoid running over Vesper Lynd.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-27-of-41
32 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Hover conversion

The stunt won a Guinness Record for most rolls in a car.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-35-of-41
33 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

DBS

For 2008's Quantum of Solace, seven DBSs were used for the pre-credit chase sequence. This, like several others, features "continuity damage" to make it look like the other damaged vehicles.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-28-of-41
34 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Carbon

Fun fact: Duct tape is 1,000 times than stronger than carbon fiber. Don't look this up, it's totally a fact.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-34-of-41
35 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Fuel cell

Movie cars are modified in a variety of ways, not least the inclusion of racing fuel cells for greater safety.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-32-of-41
36 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

No cloak

The 2002 Vanquish V12 from Die Another Day. The cloaking device was apparently a special effects trick. 

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-29-of-41
37 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

It's not easy, being green

Also from Die Another Day, Zao's XJR convertible. An odd choice for an ice-bound evil lair, but what do I know? Maybe it has heated seats.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-31-of-41
38 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Watch your head (again)

I sure hope it's not the bottom barrel that fires because that's a sure way to lose your windshield. 

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-30-of-41
39 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Auto

The stock XJR came with a five-speed automatic. Not sure what it was replaced with, but presumably something more robust.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-36-of-41
40 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Bespoke Aston

The DB10 for Spectre (2015) was the first time Aston Martin designed a car specifically for a Bond movie, despite their long history.

bond-in-motion-at-petersen-automotive-museum-41-of-41
41 of 41 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Bond in Motion

Bond in Motion doesn't require a separate ticket. You can explore the rest of the Petersen too. 

The Vault tour requires a separate ticket and reservation, however.

For more information about Bond in Motion and the museum, check out Bond in Motion: 60 years of 007's vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum.  

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

42 Photos
The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
24 tips to help you save on your electric bill

More Galleries

24 tips to help you save on your electric bill

25 Photos
2022 Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition has carbon fiber trim

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition has carbon fiber trim

8 Photos