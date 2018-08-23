Jaguar Classic's E-Type Zero is the electrified classic we need

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Jaguar Classic E-Type Zero is a real, restored E-Type with a modern electric drivetrain from the Jaguar I-Pace.
Jaguar's electric conversion is completely reversable, allowing owners to revert back to the original petrol-powered engine, transmission and assorted gauges if they so choose.
The E-Type Zero will have a range of 170 miles and Jaguar insists it will be quicker than an original Series 1 E-Type.
The E-Type Zero's interior has been upgraded with a new carbon fiber dash unit that incorporates digital instruments that fit as well as a new, modern infotainment system that is available as an option.
The Jag's battery pack will charge fully in six to seven hours, according to Jaguar Classic.
The modern lithium-ion battery pack lives where the old massive inline-six engine did and the electric motor takes the place of the old transmission.