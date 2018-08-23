  • j-classic-e-type-zero-production-240818-01
  • j-classic-e-type-zero-production-240818-03
  • j-classic-e-type-zero-production-240818-02
  • j-classic-e-type-zero-production-240818-05
  • j-classic-e-type-zero-production-240818-06
  • j-classic-e-type-zero-production-240818-04

Jaguar Classic E-Type Zero

The Jaguar Classic E-Type Zero is a real, restored E-Type with a modern electric drivetrain from the Jaguar I-Pace.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar ClassicRead the article
1
of 6

Jaguar's electric conversion is completely reversable, allowing owners to revert back to the original petrol-powered engine, transmission and assorted gauges if they so choose.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar ClassicRead the article
2
of 6

The E-Type Zero will have a range of 170 miles and Jaguar insists it will be quicker than an original Series 1 E-Type.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar ClassicRead the article
3
of 6

The E-Type Zero's interior has been upgraded with a new carbon fiber dash unit that incorporates digital instruments that fit as well as a new, modern infotainment system that is available as an option.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar ClassicRead the article
4
of 6

The Jag's battery pack will charge fully in six to seven hours, according to Jaguar Classic.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar ClassicRead the article
5
of 6

The modern lithium-ion battery pack lives where the old massive inline-six engine did and the electric motor takes the place of the old transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar ClassicRead the article
6
of 6
Now Reading

Jaguar Classic's E-Type Zero is the electrified classic we need

Up Next

Infiniti Prototype 10 concept continues to retcon the past

Latest Stories

Jaguar Classic gives us the all-electric E-Type Zero in Monterey

Jaguar Classic gives us the all-electric E-Type Zero in Monterey

by
Volkswagen tries to control the weather, angers Mexican farmers

Volkswagen tries to control the weather, angers Mexican farmers

by
Infiniti Prototype 10 concept lands at Pebble Beach with sleek EV style

Infiniti Prototype 10 concept lands at Pebble Beach with sleek EV style

by
AutoComplete: FCA recalls 154,000 vehicles over dodgy rear brake pistons
1:14

AutoComplete: FCA recalls 154,000 vehicles over dodgy rear brake pistons

by
2019 BMW Z4 M40i bows in Monterey with a bit of Supra under the skin

2019 BMW Z4 M40i bows in Monterey with a bit of Supra under the skin

by
Get more power out of your daily driver

Get more power out of your daily driver

by