Jaguar's Latest E-Type Restoration Is a Sight to Behold

Clad in blue and red, this E-Type Roadster goes well beyond a traditional resto job.
Jaguar on Tuesday unveiled its latest Classic creation, a one-off 1965 Series 1 E-Type Roadster, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration.
The owner who commissioned this car had some very specific requirements, and Jaguar knocked them out of the park.
First, the owner wanted the "new" car built from an E-Type Roadster from the year of his birth.
Jaguar managed to find a donor E-Type built just two days after the owner was born.
The vehicle was basically rebuilt from the ground up, and the bodywork was painted in a deep blue reminiscent of the Union Jack, while the bright red interior pays homage to the classic British pillar box, a kind of mailbox unique to the United Kingdom and overseas British territories.
The division also went to work on the powertrain, replacing the original 4.2-liter inline-6 gas engine with a beefier 4.7-liter unit.
That mates to Jaguar Classic's custom five-speed manual transmission, which was built to slot into E-Types without chassis modifications.
Jaguar further strengthened the car's handling with wider wheels and improved suspension components, while new headers and a new exhaust should have it sounding mighty fine.
What do you think of the latest Jaguar Classic creation? Don't forget to sound off in the comments
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster.