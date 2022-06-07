X

Jaguar's Latest E-Type Restoration Is a Sight to Behold

Clad in blue and red, this E-Type Roadster goes well beyond a traditional resto job.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
Jaguar on Tuesday unveiled its latest Classic creation, a one-off 1965 Series 1 E-Type Roadster, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration.    

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
The owner who commissioned this car had some very specific requirements, and Jaguar knocked them out of the park.    

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
First, the owner wanted the "new" car built from an E-Type Roadster from the year of his birth.     

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
Jaguar managed to find a donor E-Type built just two days after the owner was born.    

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
The vehicle was basically rebuilt from the ground up, and the bodywork was painted in a deep blue reminiscent of the Union Jack, while the bright red interior pays homage to the classic British pillar box, a kind of mailbox unique to the United Kingdom and overseas British territories.

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
The division also went to work on the powertrain, replacing the original 4.2-liter inline-6 gas engine with a beefier 4.7-liter unit.     

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
That mates to Jaguar Classic's custom five-speed manual transmission, which was built to slot into E-Types without chassis modifications.    

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
Jaguar further strengthened the car's handling with wider wheels and improved suspension components, while new headers and a new exhaust should have it sounding mighty fine.    

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
What do you think of the latest Jaguar Classic creation? Don't forget to sound off in the comments

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster.

Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
Jaguar Classic E-Type Roadster
