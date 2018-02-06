Jaguar Classic D-Type is continuation model perfection

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Even in a nontraditional color like this, the D-Type is a real heartbreaker.
Giant fin, no wing, no spoilers mean no downforce. I hope you like sliding around!
Look upon the 3.4-liter wide angle head, ye mighty, and despair!
The Le Mans-style fuel filler is hidden in the fin. Yes, in the fin -- we're hyperventilating, too.
Three-spoke wood-rimmed wheel and a whole mess of gauges? Looks perfect to us.
With a non-adjustable steering wheel of that size, including doors to ease ingress and egress is kind of a futile gesture.
That big straight-six makes a lot of power and consequently it produces a lot of heat. These louvers help keep it under control.
Maybe this interior isn't ideal for long road trips, but it's so pretty that we'd suffer through one anyway. Imagine how good it smells.
Jaguar Classic doesn't do things halfway. These period-correct Dunlop wheels hide the real secret to Jaguar's Le Mans success in the 1950s: four-wheel disc brakes.
The leather bonnet strap almost feels like gilding the lily at this point, but who cares?
There is no doubt that the four-speed box in the D-Type will take some muscling around and will likely be unforgiving of errors.