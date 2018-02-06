Jaguar Classic D-Type is continuation model perfection

  • j-classic-d-type-050218-03
    1
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-02
    2
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-00
    3
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-06
    4
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-21
    5
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-19
    6
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-17
    7
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-11
    8
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-22
    9
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-15
    10
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-26
    11
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-23
    12
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-12
    13
    of 14
  • j-classic-d-type-050218-27
    14
    of 14

Even in a nontraditional color like this, the D-Type is a real heartbreaker.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Giant fin, no wing, no spoilers mean no downforce. I hope you like sliding around!

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Look upon the 3.4-liter wide angle head, ye mighty, and despair!

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

The Le Mans-style fuel filler is hidden in the fin. Yes, in the fin -- we're hyperventilating, too.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Three-spoke wood-rimmed wheel and a whole mess of gauges? Looks perfect to us.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

With a non-adjustable steering wheel of that size, including doors to ease ingress and egress is kind of a futile gesture.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

That big straight-six makes a lot of power and consequently it produces a lot of heat. These louvers help keep it under control.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Maybe this interior isn't ideal for long road trips, but it's so pretty that we'd suffer through one anyway. Imagine how good it smells.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar Classic doesn't do things halfway. These period-correct Dunlop wheels hide the real secret to Jaguar's Le Mans success in the 1950s: four-wheel disc brakes.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

The leather bonnet strap almost feels like gilding the lily at this point, but who cares?

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

There is no doubt that the four-speed box in the D-Type will take some muscling around and will likely be unforgiving of errors.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More
1 of 14
|

Jaguar Classic D-Type is continuation model perfection

Published:
Up Next
2018 Jaguar E-Pace offers a friendl...
53

Latest Stories

Tesla Q4 2017 report looks sunny, bodes well for 2018

Tesla Q4 2017 report looks sunny, bodes well for 2018

by
2018 Lexus RX three-row models priced from $47,670

2018 Lexus RX three-row models priced from $47,670

by
How the 2019 Ford Raptor Ranger stacks up to its stateside competition

How the 2019 Ford Raptor Ranger stacks up to its stateside competition

by
AutoComplete: Ford Ranger Raptor brings the nasty
1:50

AutoComplete: Ford Ranger Raptor brings the nasty

by
Harley-Davidson recalls 175,000 motorcycles over brake failure

Harley-Davidson recalls 175,000 motorcycles over brake failure

by
2018 Dodge Durango gets Mopar goodies at Chicago Auto Show

2018 Dodge Durango gets Mopar goodies at Chicago Auto Show

by