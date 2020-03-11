The Ironhand system gives you an iron grip

  • Ironhand Grip Assist OGI2
This is the Ironhand glove. It's light, flexible and surprisingly powerful.

Ironhand gives you extra grip, reducing strain and increasing strength. 

The battery and drive components are housed in a small backpack or fanny pouch.

The Ironhand system is quite compact.

This technology significantly improves grip and can help reduce on-the-job injuries.

Each fingertip is fitted with a small pressure sensor, which you can barely see in this photo.

This system is light and unobtrusive. 

Like practically everything else these days, there's an app that lets you customize the Ironhand's performance.

Get a grip with the Ironhand.

For more photos of the Ironhand, keep clicking through this gallery.

