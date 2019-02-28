Learning how to ride flat track on Indian's FTR 1200

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Indian FTR 1200 is a big, powerful bike but managed to feel controllable even on this freezing cold surface.
The 2019 Indian Super Hooligan bike is based on the FTR 1200 and its capable of ripping some seriously quick laps.
With the front brake, traction control and ABS deactivated, your author was forced to take his brave pills before riding the FTR.
Indian supplied Super Hooligan rider Jordan Graham to instruct us in how best not to crash these brand-new prototype bikes.
Despite being a giant of a human at 6 feet, 4 inches tall, the FTR 1200 felt almost perfectly sized with great ergonomics.
Not pictured: the four layers under my riding gear doing their best to keep me from freezing to death during Oregon's little polar vortex.
Jordan Graham offered simple tips on how to push the bike around and gain speed on the hard clay surface of the Salem Indoor Speedway.
Tips which I did my best to employ, eventually finding myself able to get the bike really sideways.