Indian's 2020 Thunder Stroke line gets its biggest engine ever

Indian's Thunder Stroke 116 is the biggest engine ever fitted to an Indian production bike.
2020 marks the first time that Indian has offered the 116 as standard on a production bike.
The bikes that Indian is offering with the 116 include the Chieftan, the Springfield and the Roadmaster.
These big touring bikes have all kinds of comfort and convenience features like remote locking luggage.
They're designed to be ultra comfortable so you can travel huge distances with ease.
Most of the bikes offered in Indian's touring and bagger line offer LED lighting as standard.
Indian's awesome RideCommand infotainment system gets an update and its 7-inch touchscreen can be used even with gloves on.
The 115-cubic inch (1.89-liter) Thunder Stroke 116 features tech like rear cylinder deactivation for reduced heat in traffic.
The bikes are available with a ton of different accessory exhausts right from Indian.
