Icon's Derelict 1949 Hudson is a Nashville barroom bruiser

  • icon-hudson-derelict-drvr-ext-mountains-img-1495
  • icon-hudson-derelict-high-f34-parked-brick-wall-img-0788
  • icon-hudson-derelict-acc-signal-rear-dtl-img-0857
  • icon-hudson-derelict-alligator-in-process-iimg-9667
  • icon-hudson-derelict-ass-dtl-tall-format-img-0865
  • icon-hudson-derelict-badge-dtl-img-0841
  • icon-hudson-derelict-body-curves-dtl-img-0921
  • icon-hudson-derelict-body-tag-dtl-img-1047
  • icon-hudson-derelict-cabin-front-dawn-driver-side-img-0209
  • icon-hudson-derelict-cabin-front-dawn-pass-side-alt-img-0257
  • icon-hudson-derelict-cabin-front-dawn-pass-side-img-0249
  • icon-hudson-derelict-canyon-driving-img-1734
  • icon-hudson-derelict-clock-dtl-img-1024
  • icon-hudson-derelict-dash-dawn-wider-img-0278
  • icon-hudson-derelict-dash-dtl-low-driving-img-1293
  • icon-hudson-derelict-dash-knobs-dtl-img-1033
  • icon-hudson-derelict-driving-shot-from-above-bridge-img-1353
  • icon-hudson-derelict-driving-toward-cam-dtla-img-1365
  • icon-hudson-derelict-dtla-fender-dtl-img-0821
  • icon-hudson-derelict-dtla-speed-blur-tunnel-img-1405
  • icon-hudson-derelict-engine-img-1510
  • icon-hudson-derelict-engine-img-1597
  • icon-hudson-derelict-f34-parked-brick-wall-tall-format-img-0792
  • icon-hudson-derelict-f34-parked-img-1007
  • icon-hudson-derelict-gauges-from-behind-img-0305
  • icon-hudson-derelict-interior-drvr-dr-open-img-1673
  • icon-hudson-derelict-interior-dtl-img-1057
  • icon-hudson-derelict-interior-f-cab-img-1119
  • icon-hudson-derelict-interior-rear-seat-img-1132
  • icon-hudson-derelict-la-river-bridge-frnt34-img-0620
  • icon-hudson-derelict-la-river-bridge-frnt34-tall-format-img-0643
  • icon-hudson-derelict-la-river-bridge-frnt34-water-funky-img-0654
  • icon-hudson-derelict-la-river-f34-wide-train-img-0474
  • icon-hudson-derelict-la-river-pass-speed-blur-img-0531
  • icon-hudson-derelict-la-river-tall-format-dawn-img-0144
  • icon-hudson-derelict-proflie-industrial-tall-format-img-1242
  • icon-hudson-derelict-proflie-made-in-la-img-1170
  • icon-hudson-derelict-r34-parked-img-0950
  • icon-hudson-derelict-rear-spkr-gator-dtl-img-1065

Icon Derelict 1949 Hudson Super Six

Icon's 1949 Hudson is a more traditional interpretation of the Derelict formula than the 1949 Mercury coupe.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Icon 4x4
1
of 39

That doesn't mean it wasn't without its issues though. Hudson's early unibody construction design presented challenges.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Icon 4x4
2
of 39

As did the previous owner's affinity for doodads.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Icon 4x4
3
of 39

The build, which may look like a big black sedan on the outside, is wrapped in finest alligator and cow leather inside.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Icon 4x4
4
of 39

The backbone of the build consists of a one-off set of Art Morrison-designed subframes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Icon 4x4
5
of 39

The motive power for the car comes courtesy of a Chevrolet LS9 from a C6-generation ZR1 Corvette.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Icon 4x4
6
of 39

There is no denying that even with its checked and patinated exterior, the big Hudson has presence.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Icon 4x4
7
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
8
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
9
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
10
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
11
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
12
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
13
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
14
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
15
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
16
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
17
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
18
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
19
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
20
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
21
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
22
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
23
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
24
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
25
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
26
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
27
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
28
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
29
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
30
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
31
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
32
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
33
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
34
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
35
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
36
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
37
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
38
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:Icon 4x4
39
of 39
Now Reading

Icon's Derelict 1949 Hudson is a Nashville barroom bruiser

Up Next

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a small car with big personality

Latest Stories

Icon's electric 1949 Mercury and V8-powered 1949 Hudson are two sides of the same coin

Icon's electric 1949 Mercury and V8-powered 1949 Hudson are two sides of the same coin

by
A TV show about Uber is in the works

A TV show about Uber is in the works

by
Kia Soul EV delay pushes the electric box to 2021 at the earliest, report says

Kia Soul EV delay pushes the electric box to 2021 at the earliest, report says

by
2020 Subaru Crosstrek costs a few hundred dollars more

2020 Subaru Crosstrek costs a few hundred dollars more

by
NHTSA preps major changes to US crash tests

NHTSA preps major changes to US crash tests

by