Icon's Derelict 1949 Hudson is a Nashville barroom bruiser

Icon's 1949 Hudson is a more traditional interpretation of the Derelict formula than the 1949 Mercury coupe.
That doesn't mean it wasn't without its issues though. Hudson's early unibody construction design presented challenges.
As did the previous owner's affinity for doodads.
The build, which may look like a big black sedan on the outside, is wrapped in finest alligator and cow leather inside.
The backbone of the build consists of a one-off set of Art Morrison-designed subframes.
The motive power for the car comes courtesy of a Chevrolet LS9 from a C6-generation ZR1 Corvette.
There is no denying that even with its checked and patinated exterior, the big Hudson has presence.