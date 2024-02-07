I Drove the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Electric Cargo Van
Mercedes launches a fully electric version of its Sprinter cargo van with a price and specs that rival Rivian.
Mercedes-Benz debuted the eSprinter, a fully electric version of its Sprinter cargo van, this week, and I was one of the first to take it for a spin.
At first glance, it looks exactly like its diesel-powered stablemate. Look closer and you'll notice the lack of a fuel door and tailpipe.
Mercedes has cleverly hidden the EV's charging port behind the large badge on the grille.
The CCS port can accept up to 50 kW in the standard configuration, but optional packages can upgrade that to 115 kW.
The eSprinter is powered by an electric motor located at the rear axle.
It's 113-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery is new to Mercedes' portfolio, promising increased resistance to thermal runaway and lower manufacturing cost.
I spent the day driving a few examples of the eSprinter around Southern California, averaging around 2.0 miles per kilowatt hour. That works out to around a 67 mpg energy efficiency equivalent.
The first batch of eSprinters will be offered with only the long wheelbase and high roof cargo van configuration.
All eSprinters feature the same peak 295 pound-feet of torque with the same 2,624-pound payload, 4,277-pound towing capability and 488.1 cubic-foot cargo volume. These examples were loaded up with a 440-pound payload for testing.
Check out my first drive review of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter to learn more about its performance, features and firsthand driving impressions. Or just keep scrolling for more photos.