I Drove the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Electric Cargo Van

Mercedes launches a fully electric version of its Sprinter cargo van with a price and specs that rival Rivian.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin gained his automotive knowledge the old fashioned way, by turning wrenches in a driveway and picking up speeding tickets. From drivetrain tech and electrification to car audio installs and cabin tech, if it's on wheels, Antuan is knowledgeable.
2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
1 of 36 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Mercedes-Benz debuted the eSprinter, a fully electric version of its Sprinter cargo van, this week, and I was one of the first to take it for a spin.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
2 of 36 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

At first glance, it looks exactly like its diesel-powered stablemate. Look closer and you'll notice the lack of a fuel door and tailpipe.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
3 of 36 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Mercedes has cleverly hidden the EV's charging port behind the large badge on the grille.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
4 of 36 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The CCS port can accept up to 50 kW in the standard configuration, but optional packages can upgrade that to 115 kW.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
5 of 36 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The eSprinter is powered by an electric motor located at the rear axle.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
6 of 36 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

It's 113-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery is new to Mercedes' portfolio, promising increased resistance to thermal runaway and lower manufacturing cost.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
7 of 36 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

I spent the day driving a few examples of the eSprinter around Southern California, averaging around 2.0 miles per kilowatt hour. That works out to around a 67 mpg energy efficiency equivalent.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
8 of 36 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The first batch of eSprinters will be offered with only the long wheelbase and high roof cargo van configuration.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
9 of 36 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

All eSprinters feature the same peak 295 pound-feet of torque with the same 2,624-pound payload, 4,277-pound towing capability and 488.1 cubic-foot cargo volume. These examples were loaded up with a 440-pound payload for testing.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
10 of 36 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Check out my first drive review of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter to learn more about its performance, features and firsthand driving impressions. Or just keep scrolling for more photos.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric cargo van
