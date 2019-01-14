Hyundai Veloster N TCR is a fun way to spend 150 grand

Hyundai introduced its new Veloster N TCR race car at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Under the hood is a Hyundai Motorsport 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine.
Power heads to the front wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission and a mechanical differential.
The exterior is properly bonkers, with some massive fender flares over each wheel, aggressive aerodynamics on the bumpers and a honkin' wing out back.
Inside, it's decked out with competition seats, six-point harnesses with HANS compatibility and a configurable driver's display.
As expected, there's a steel roll cage in there, too, since it wouldn't be legal to race without one.
The Hyundai Veloster N TCR will make its racing debut in a four-hour race at Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 25.
Groups who want to race these cars will have to plunk down 135,000 euro (about $155,000) for the honor.
It looks like a riot.
