Hyundai Veloster N TCR is a fun way to spend 150 grand

Photos
Videos
Awards
Join / Sign In
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR
  • Hyundai Veloster N TCR

Hyundai introduced its new Veloster N TCR race car at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 75

Under the hood is a Hyundai Motorsport 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 75

Power heads to the front wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission and a mechanical differential.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 75

The exterior is properly bonkers, with some massive fender flares over each wheel, aggressive aerodynamics on the bumpers and a honkin' wing out back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 75

Inside, it's decked out with competition seats, six-point harnesses with HANS compatibility and a configurable driver's display.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 75

As expected, there's a steel roll cage in there, too, since it wouldn't be legal to race without one.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 75

The Hyundai Veloster N TCR will make its racing debut in a four-hour race at Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 25.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 75

Groups who want to race these cars will have to plunk down 135,000 euro (about $155,000) for the honor.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 75

It looks like a riot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 75

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Hyundai Veloster N TCR race car.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 75

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 75

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 75

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 75

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 75

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 75

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 75

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 75

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 75

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
20
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
21
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
22
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
23
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
24
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
25
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
26
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
27
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
28
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
29
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
30
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
31
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
32
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
33
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
34
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
35
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
36
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
37
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
38
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
39
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
40
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
41
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
42
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
43
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
44
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
45
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
46
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
47
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
48
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
49
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
50
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
51
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
52
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
53
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
54
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
55
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
56
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
57
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
58
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
59
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
60
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
61
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
62
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
63
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
64
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
65
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
66
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
67
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
68
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
69
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
70
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
71
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
72
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
73
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
74
of 75

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
75
of 75
Now Reading

Hyundai Veloster N TCR is a fun way to spend 150 grand

Up Next

2020 Toyota Supra: A Japanese sports car legend returns

Latest Stories

2019 Detroit Auto Show recap: Ford Explorer, Shelby GT500, Toyota Supra and more

2019 Detroit Auto Show recap: Ford Explorer, Shelby GT500, Toyota Supra and more

by
Mid-engine Corvette, Bronco and Germans: Things we missed in Detroit

Mid-engine Corvette, Bronco and Germans: Things we missed in Detroit

by
2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 sounds filthy

2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 sounds filthy

by
Reports of the Cadillac CT6's demise were greatly exaggerated

Reports of the Cadillac CT6's demise were greatly exaggerated

by
2019 Detroit Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

2019 Detroit Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

by